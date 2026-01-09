“Starting to Staff Up”: Ray Evernham Invites Applications as IROC Revival Gains Momentum

In the immediate trail of NASCAR’s antitrust lawsuit settlement, which skinned uncomfortable coatings about officials’ unease over the rising appeal of Tony Stewart’s SRX Series, Ray Evernham has quietly accelerated plans for a different revival. While the legal dust settled, Evernham continues laying the groundwork for the return of the International Race of Champions, a concept he has been steadily rebuilding since 2024.

He has already revealed that his group has tracked down roughly 65 original IROC cars scattered across the globe, all part of a long-term vision aimed squarely at a 2026 launch. That vision has now shifted from planning to execution.

Taking another concrete step, Evernham, in his role as executive director of IROC Holdings LLC, has begun recruiting experienced race car mechanics to join the program ahead of the 2026 season. The move indicates that the project is no longer theoretical. It is entering a phase that requires hands-on expertise and operational depth.

Evernham delivered that message directly through a video posted on his official X account. Standing inside a garage surrounded by iconic machinery, including cars associated with Dale Earnhardt Jr., he said that the call is not aimed at enthusiastic fans alone. Instead, the emphasis rested squarely on professional experience, whether earned at the racetrack or in the workshop.

In the video, he laid out his intentions. “Hey, everybody, Ray Evernham. Kicking off 2026 and growing our IROC program. We are looking for experienced race car mechanics people who’ve spent time at the racetrack or in a workshop.”

He followed with a direct appeal that underscored the seriousness of the effort. “We love our race fans but you really got to have some experience and if you do have experience and want to work on some really cool cars with the greatest drivers in world please reach out to us. We are starting staff up, we’ve got exciting races coming this year. Look forward talking to ya!”

Backed by Chevrolet as the presenting sponsor and buoyed by showcase events such as the Heritage Invitational, which featured drivers like Mark Martin and Bobby Labonte, the hiring push signals a program expanding toward a full racing calendar.

Ray Evernham’s enthusiasm is rooted in history. The International Race of Champions (IROC), dormant since 2006, once flourished as a stage where elite drivers from different disciplines competed on equal footing. Its past success continues to inspire confidence that the concept can resonate again—especially in an era increasingly hungry for authenticity and pure competition.

That belief gained validation in 2025, when IROC made a well-received appearance at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca. The return of classic IROC cars alongside legendary drivers delivered a powerful reminder of the series’ heritage and enduring appeal. More than a nostalgic showcase, the event injected fresh momentum into the revival and reinforced that interest in IROC extends well beyond memories alone.

Looking ahead, Evernham aims to carry that momentum into 2026. Plans are already in motion for an April event at the 1010 Motor Club in Charlotte. While a full-scale, points-paying IROC championship is not yet on the immediate schedule, each appearance serves as another brick in the foundation. Evernham has openly stated that a complete revival remains the ultimate objective.

If realized, that goal could once again assemble the world’s top drivers in identical machinery, pitting skill against skill to answer a timeless question. Wenues such as Daytona International Speedway or Atlanta Motor Speedway could become natural stages for such a showdown. For now, the pieces are still aligning, but the intent is evident. The IROC revival project seems to be gathering speed, one deliberate step at a time.