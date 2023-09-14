Tyler Reddick Set to Promote Michael Jordan’s $184 Billion Brand at Bristol

Tyler Reddick has been in red-hot form two races into the playoffs. With a runner-up finish at Darlington and a win at Kansas, Reddick has not only booked his place into the next round, but he’s a big favorite to win at Bristol this weekend. And with the addition of a special new paint scheme, his confidence would be touching new heights.

This is because, for the race at Bristol, Reddick’s #45 Toyota Camry will feature the brand of his billionaire co-owner Michael Jordan. Not only that, this paint scheme also has the added branding from one of the world’s biggest pop stars, J Balvin.

Tyler Reddick to race with the new Air Jordan colors

It was recently announced that Reddick’s #45 racecar at Bristol would be donning the colors of the new Air Jordan sneakers which is in collaboration with Colombia’s J Balvin. Journalist Adam Stern reported, “@Jumpman23’s latest NASCAR paint scheme is meant to promote its new Air Jordan 3 shoe in collaboration with Colombian artist @JBalvin that will go on sale later this month for $250.”

“@23XIRacing will run it this weekend at Bristol.”

It’s worth mentioning that purely by royalties, Jordan has earned billions from his deal with Nike for the Air Jordan line of sneakers, some of those being the world’s most sought-after, collectible, and insanely valuable shoes.

In fact, until 2020, Jordan earned a reported $1.3 billion from Nike, with the line’s revenue being $3.609 Billion in 2020, $4.711 Billion in 2021, and $5.122 Billion in 2022.

Reddick explains his Kansas win

In a post-race interview, Tyler Reddick explained how he managed to make that move toward the very end which sealed his win and his place in the next round of playoffs. Reddick admitted that he was slower than his boss, Denny Hamlin, but because “chaos ensued”, drivers went in for two tires while he went for four, and in the end, he won.

“Four fresh tires and send it in there and slide up,” Reddick said. “Just hats off, as I said, to everybody at 23XI. This Toyota Camry TRD had a lot of pace.”

Reddick added that they’ve had “really fast cars” with the MoneyLion paint scheme. But while that scheme won’t be there with Reddick in Bristol, he would hope that Jordan’s scheme brings him the same result as Kansas.