“Up There With God on His Side”: Haunting Dale Earnhardt Interview Just Before Tragic Death Leads to Fans Pointing to Eerie Detail

February 18, 2001 will remain a black day in the history of NASCAR for as long as motorsports exists. It ended with the final-lap collision in the Daytona 500 that killed Dale Earnhardt, a seven-time Cup Series champion. Moments before the race began that day, Earnhardt told Fox Sports something that sounds nearly biblical today.

After an impressive performance in the Speedweeks, he was resting on a chair awaiting the race. A reporter asked him if he was expecting to win his second Daytona 500. He replied, “Got a good shot at it. Got a good race car. Wasn’t really excited about the car yesterday afternoon in the last practice, but the car can come around. Will still be okay.”

“We got a good engine. But a little wind day! I think it’s going to be some exciting racing. Going to probably see something you’ve never seen on Fox.” Little could have fans have known at the time that it would be his demise that they would see. With the interview resurfacing on social media, fans began expressing their thoughts on it.

One wrote, “Damn…Ended the interview with, youll probably see something youve never seen before on fox …” Another added, “He actually said ‘you’ll see something that you’ve never seen.” The unpredictability of life had another fan shook. They commented, “This interview is a haunting reminder of how unpredictable life can be. RIP Dale Earnhardt, a true legend of NASCAR.”

For decades, Earnhardt had the entire NASCAR fandom spellbound in awe. His rough character and unparalleled skill were hard not to fall in love with. A fan paid the biggest homage to the man, citing, “Now he runs NASCAR up there with God by his side.”

The crash that killed Dale Earnhardt in Daytona

The Intimidator was running in the front of the pack for most of the race. He led 17 laps throughout the day through cautions and accidents. The race restarted on Lap 180, and it became a battle to be won between Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. To make sure that no other driver got into the contest, Earnhardt held position at third place.

The wreck happened in Turn 4 in the final lap. He made contact with Sterling Marlin, who was running behind him, and slid off the track. When he attempted to regain control, he crashed in Ken Schrader before colliding into the retaining wall at a tough angle. His car was traveling at an approximate speed of 160 miles per hour and the rear assembly broke off.

A little while later, he was pronounced dead at the Halifax Medical Center. The cause of death was determined to be a basilar skull fracture. After the unfortunate incident, the sport began focusing a lot more on driver safety and is a much more protective playground today. Earnhardt is, in a way, running NASCAR.