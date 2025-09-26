mobile app bar

Steve Phelps Reveals Why NASCAR’s Push Into Producing Content is Critical for Growing the Fanbase

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR President Steve Phelps during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR President Steve Phelps during Daytona 500 media day at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As important as good, close racing is to NASCAR, so too is good content for fans to consume. That can be anything from a printed story to an online piece, from video documentaries and features to podcasts and more.

In other words, the more you can spread NASCAR’s message across various forms of media, the more the sport and its fanbase will grow.

That’s the philosophy of NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps. It’s also why NASCAR built a $53 million production facility to house all of its content tentacles under one roof.

“I think for us, if you think about our schedule, so we race 38 weekends and but we race on the weekends, so it’s kind of like the NFL,” Phelps said during the recent Axios’ inaugural Media Trends Live Summit 2025. “We want to make sure that after the checkered flag, until the green flag the next weekend, that we are distributing content to different places.

“We need to meet that consumer or that potential fan where they are. So you’re either nurturing the existing fans with content because they want more and more and more, or creating opportunities to meet a new fan so they would be part of our consideration set, that they would say, ‘Okay, I hear about this NASCAR thing, let me see about that’ and we’ll do that in different platforms.”

NASCAR.com is the largest online purveyor of content about the sport, giving fans the meat and potatoes they’re hungry for, such as schedules, driver standings, breaking news, features, and more.

But at the same time, video has become equally, if not more, important than the written word. Plus, video can be spread across different platforms, particularly social media.

“The content portion of that is huge,” Phelps said. “If you think about the Earnhardt documentary on Amazon, or American Thunder on Amazon, or Full Speed on Netflix, or what we do with Roblox or Discord or Substack, or what we do in the gaming space and sports betting, all of these things are meeting that potential consumer where they are and that’s what we need to do.

“The content portion of that coming out of that building is critical because that building really does two things: live event production and then content creation.

“And for us and you look at our digital handles, you look at our social channels, it’s working because it’s growing. And we’re hearing positive things from those that are participating.”

Without question, NASCAR is the big honcho when it comes to motorsports in the U.S., drawing the greatest amount of interest from racing fans, far and away ahead of other series such as IndyCar, NHRA drag racing, Formula One, sprint and midget racing, etc.

Said Phelps: “We are competing for your time and other people’s time, because if they’re not watching NASCAR, are they watching Netflix? Are they watching movies? Are they watching CNBC? What are they doing when they’re not doing that.”

NASCAR also goes head-to-head with other sports such as the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL.

But those are not the only entities that battle for a consumer’s dollar. Entertainment as a whole, not just sports, is also what NASCAR competes against, including movies, cable TV, streaming, satellite radio, and so much more.

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these