Why Joey Logano Feels a Third NASCAR Title Could Be on the Horizon

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is on his way to win his third championship, or he at least has a chance to do so since he has qualified for the playoffs set to begin in four weeks. Optimism is running high in the #22 driver’s Team Penske camp as he has found renewed confidence over the past weeks after a lackluster start to the season.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently, he felt that his team was just beginning to turn its competitive knob up and that he felt good about his chances to win a championship once again. His performance over the past six weeks is what has spurred this confidence. He has found a victory, two top-5 finishes, and three top-10 finishes in the last six races.

He continued to express the importance of scoring more playoff points at this juncture and realized that the only way to do that was through going for the win in the next four races. “I feel good that we can get there for sure,” he said about his chances of securing a spot in the Championship 4. “I feel better now that we have opportunities to win again.”

Logano sits 15th on the points table with only a fine margin between his playoffs spot and elimination. He will want to move himself up the ladder for the aid that it would grant him when the postseason begins. As he mentioned, the golden opportunity for him will be at Richmond Raceway this Sunday. The track is one of his better ones and could serve as the destination where he finds victory lane once again.

Logano’s thoughts after qualifying at the Richmond Raceway

For the first time in NASCAR history in a points-paying race, teams will get to choose between different tire compounds at Richmond. Drivers got to test the prime and the option variants of the said tires during qualifying and practice on Saturday. Logano spoke to the media in the aftermath and voiced his opinion on the same. “It’s definitely different,” he said. “The option tire fires off faster and it falls off harder.”

“That’s kind of what I was looking for. It’s going to change the strategy a lot. It’s definitely going to be different from the racing we’ve seen.” Judging from his unbridled positivity and the factors aligning into place for him, Logano appears set to collect a few wins between now and Phoenix. To kick things off, the 0.75-mile oval will be waiting to be tamed by him.

It remains to be seen if he and his crew can repeat their 2022 championship success. Logano’s mindset heading into the postseason seems to be the same as in 2022, with a focus on the team and driver amping up their performances right at the cusp of the playoffs.