“Sucks but Part of the Sport”: Joey Logano on Harsh Reality of Beefs Between NASCAR Drivers

NASCAR has had a long history with things getting violent between two drivers off the race track and last weekend’s All-Star race added another chapter to that history. Race winner Joey Logano faded into oblivion as the world focussed on Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. getting it on at North Wilkesboro. However, Logano himself believes that such moments are important for the sport to gain viewership and everyone should just accept it.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of Dirty Mo Media with Dale Earnhardt Jr., the former Cup Series champion was asked about the incident and if the two drivers would try to wreck each other at Charlotte. Logano, who has been in a few fights himself, doesn’t believe that all will be good between Stenhouse and Busch. However, that’s just how things have always been in the sport.

“It sucks but it’s part of the sport and it is good for the sport. When was the last time we were on FOX News and we’re on Sports Center and all that because of the fight? So fight on is what I say, keep on digging,” the Team Penske star said.

Despite his thoughts on the fight, Joey Logano was not entirely happy with NASCAR’s penalty on Stenhouse. It’s not that he doesn’t think a penalty was necessary but some clarity over the matter would have been appreciated.

Joey Logano asks NASCAR for clarity over Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s fine

The question about the $75,000 fine was posed to him by veteran journalist Bob Pockrass in a press conference. Although he initially said that he did not want to get into it, Logano urged the organizers to be more clear when they levy penalties so that drivers know what they might be getting into.

“I know it’s hard to do. That’s a lot to ask for. Every situation could be a little bit different,” he said. “It’s a judgment call; there’s no black or white. Sometimes it’s okay, sometimes it’s not. I’d like to have a little bit more clarity on it, to be honest with you, but I don’t know the answers,” he said.

Stenhouse and Busch’s altercation has made the upcoming Coca-Cola 600 a lot more intriguing than it already was and it will be interesting to see how they react to each other on track.