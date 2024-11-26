“Thank You for Making My Dream a Reality”: NASCAR Driver’s Sponsor Collaboration Wins Over Fans on Social Media

NASCAR is a sport that thrives on the collective efforts of drivers, team members, and sponsors. Often, drivers find themselves parting ways with beloved teams if they can’t secure sponsorships. However, some, like Anthony Alfredo — aptly nicknamed — manage to attract sponsorships, perhaps thanks to their food preferences.

Last year, Botticelli Foods, a pasta sauce brand, expanded its partnership with the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver. It marked the brand’s first foray into sports sponsorships and represented its most powerful marketing expenditure to date.

Back in April 2023, Joe Asaro, VP/Customer Development at Botticelli and a third-generation family member was browsing the LinkedIn profile of the founder of DudeWipes, another of Alfredo’s sponsors, when he stumbled upon Alfredo’s personal logo — a boy enjoying a bowl of pasta. Seeing a potential alignment, Asaro reached out to Alfredo via LinkedIn, sensing there could be great connectivity between them.

A partnership was announced in May 2023, and since then, Botticelli has been a primary sponsor for Alfredo’s racing team. At the time, Alfredo was with BJ McLeod Motorsports, but even as he transitioned to Our Motorsports, his sponsors remained steadfast. According to recent updates, it looks like this partnership is set to last for the foreseeable future.

In a recent promotional move, Anthony Alfredo shared a photo of himself holding a jar of Botticelli’s Premium White Alfredo sauce, captioned with, “Face on a jar of Alfredo sauce ✅ Thank you for making my dream a reality @BotticelliFoods.”

Fans, thrilled to see Alfredo’s face on the product, cheered him on. One fan exclaimed, “You’ve officially made it,” while another commented, “That’s cool!” Another admirer praised Alfredo’s representation of the brand, stating, “You really represent the brand really well. In fact, you are the perfect spokesman for Botticelli.”

Alfredo pairs up with Botticelli to whip up dishes at home

Amid a solid run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he finished the 2024 season in P15 with two top-5s and seven top-10s, Alfredo still found time to indulge in his passion for cooking. His YouTube channel showcases his culinary skills, featuring several videos of him preparing pasta and pizza using Botticelli’s sauces.

Before the race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where Botticelli featured prominently on his car, Alfredo shared a video from his new kitchen where he tried his hand at making pasta. The video was captioned, “NASCAR DRIVER TRIES COOKING ‍ Easy pasta recipe with Anthony Alfredo and Botticelli Foods .”

Again, on November 5, 2024, he uploaded another YouTube short showing how to make a pizza with Botticelli’s sauces, titled, “Home cooking a Botticelli Vodka and Pesto Pizza in the Oven.”

But despite such strong backing from his sponsors, Alfredo will not be racing with Our Motorsports in 2025, and his plans for the upcoming NASCAR season are yet to be finalized.