Jeff Gordon Drops Big Alex Bowman Health Update As Anthony Alfredo Is Put On Standby for Mexico

Alex Bowman did not have the best time as NASCAR went live from Michigan last Sunday. The No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro driver suffered a heavy crash that ended his race and raised concerns about his well-being.

Despite the vicious nature of the crash, Bowman walked out of the car and into the ambulance on his own. Further positive news came from the HMS camp when their Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon elaborated on Bowman’s condition in the aftermath of the crash.

“That was a huge impact, and I was happy to see him let the window net down. Heard him on the radio right away. He said he was okay and to see him get out of that car. He certainly was extremely sore afterwards in the next day, but right now we feel confident that he’ll be in the car this weekend,” said Gordon ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural Mexico City race.

Crashing into the outside wall of the track head-on during the second stage, Bowman touted his impact as the biggest hit he has taken in a stock car. Seeing replays of the crash, it is easy to see why.

The SAFER barriers that line the outside retaining walls at tracks such as Michigan were seen deflecting intensively as Bowman’s Chevy made contact with the wall, with the impact taking it off all four wheels at one point in time.

One of the major concerns that surrounded Bowman during his crash was also his history of back injury, which makes a driver vulnerable to similar injuries in the future. Back in 2023, the Arizona native had to sit on the sidelines after suffering a fractured vertebrae during a sprint car event at 34 Speedway.

Josh Berry filled in for him at the time, with an expected recovery time ranging from three to four weeks for the 2012 ARCA Rookie of the Year.

Is someone ready to fill in for Alex Bowman this weekend in Mexico?

While the No.48 driver looks on course to compete in the highly anticipated event at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the team also has Anthony Alfredo on standby just in case Bowman is unable to make it into the race for any reason whatsoever.

This comes as a precautionary step on the team’s behalf of the team. With Alfredo already competing in the Xfinity Series race this weekend, he would also be filling in for Alex if needed. Serving as HMS’ primary simulator driver, he would also have decent experience with the Next Gen car around the track, the best anyone can hope for in the circumstances, at least.

Bowman, on the other hand, has expressed his excitement heading into the race. “It’s always special to bring our sport to new places and feel the excitement from fans who don’t always get to see us race in person.” It remains to be seen how the weekend pans out for the Cup Series full-timer.