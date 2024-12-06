“That Sucks But I Get It”: NASCAR World Goes Wild With Rumors of New Denny Hamlin Sponsor After RFK Split

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin might be on course to gain a new sponsor in the highest echelon of stock car racing in light of RFK Racing’s recent split.

Advertisement

The team co-owned by fellow driver Brad Keselowski is expected to be parting ways with bread company King’s Hawaiian by the end of this year. Reportedly, the reason behind the split comes due to a conflict of the brand’s identity with another one of the racing outfit’s newly signed sponsors.

With Hamlin also parting ways with longtime sponsor FedEx, rumors are swirling around in the fraternity as to where King’s Hawaiian will find their next partnership. Hamlin and the #11 JGR entry seemed to be the favorite choice. “Rumor is they are heading to the 11 team???” said one fan on the new development.

That’s disappointing. Those schemes were one of my favorites. — Dylan Wieloszynski (@GTP_Dylan_GTP) December 5, 2024

“That sucks but i get it. Maybe a new sponsor for DH?” chimed on another on similar lines whereas others practically hoped for the move to happen, writing “@KingsHawaiian pls go to @JoeGibbsRacing”; “They should sponsor @dennyhamlin”.

The California based brand’s departure will be seen in the form of the absence of RFK’s bright-orange themed cars, after a partnership with the team since 2022.

With The Kroger Co. set to move its alliances to RFK for the upcoming year after sponsoring Ricky Stenhouse Jr. up until now, one of the company’s vendors Bimbo Bakeries USA comes in direct conflict with King’s Hawaiian as a brand by selling similar baked goods, hence the split between the two organizations.

If a suitable landing spot is not found for King’s Hawaiian in the NASCAR Cup Series, reports also suggest the organization could exit the sport altogether.

Over the course of their tenure with RFK, the brand established in 1950 in Hawaii sponsored the team’s cars on nine different occasions as the primary partner during the 2024 season.

The perfect King’s Hawaiian rolls for this sponsorship pairing don’t exi- OH YES pic.twitter.com/jyaw4aAYYv — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) February 21, 2024

This could also give a preview into how much the company is expected to invest in the sport in the future, possibly with Coach Gibbs’ racing outfit. Front Row Motorsports could also be a landing spot for the company as the team aims to introduce its third charter in 2025.

However, the racing outfit’s ongoing court case against NASCAR could also bear in on the decision. It remains to be seen how the scenario pans out as fans eagerly await the 2025 season, with racing going underway at the famed Daytona International Speedway in February next year.