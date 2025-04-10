“That Was Kind of It”: How Kyle Larson’s Troubles With Chip Ganassi Squashed His Indy 500 Dreams Even Before They Materialized

Kyle Larson could create history on Memorial Day Weekend this year by completing the Double. His effort to do so last year went in vain due to bad weather and rain delays. In a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, Larson sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and detailed why he wasn’t able to attempt this feat back when he was a driver for Chip Ganassi.

He began his full-time Cup Series career back in 2014 with Chip Ganassi Racing and stayed till the end of 2020. These years were largely building blocks that transformed him into an elite driver. But he also didn’t have the best equipment or car in this period. The issues that were present in the team did not allow him to focus on other pursuits.

He told Dale Jr., “I probably could have maybe run with Chip back when I was running, but I just didn’t feel like our Cup program was where it needed to be to take the focus off of that to go to Indy for, you know, a few weeks.” But the impossibility was not only due to the performance voids in the team.

He added, “So, 2020 happened, and I was like, ‘All right, you know, that’s kind of it.'” In 2020, he had been suspended from NASCAR for uttering a racial slur during a virtual race. The setback was a big blow to his career and his image in the sport. Fortunately, he had the willpower to come back all the stronger and wiser.

How Larson has become worthy enough to attempt the Double

Walking into the office of your team owner and asking him to let you race the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 is a daunting task. You’ve got to be sure of your caliber. Moreover, you also need to be willing to accept an outright refusal. Larson had both boxes ticked when he approached Rick Hendrick at the end of 2021.

Considering that he had just won the Cup Series championship, Hendrick did not refuse his proposal and began working with Jeff Gordon to see if there was a chance to get it done.

McLaren Racing was brought into the fold, and the announcement that Larson would attempt the Double in 2024 was made at the beginning of 2023.

Following last year’s disappointment, the biggest question was if he would make the attempt once again in 2025. The confirmation did come and he is now awaiting Memorial Day Weekend once more.