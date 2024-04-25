NASCAR Dover Prize Money in 2024: Prize Money at Stake Compared to 2023

The upcoming 400 laps in the Dover Motor Speedway will, literally, be an uphill climb for Cup Series drivers. With 24 degree banks around the corners and 9 degree banks on the straights, the 1-mile speedway is one of the most trying tracks on the schedule. For all the hard work that the drivers will have to put in to stay in the contest on Sunday, they will be fairly rewarded.

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass announced on X that the purse size for the upcoming race is $7,992,801. The number includes all the payouts to teams including the points-based fund contribution, contingencies, performance-based payouts etc. It also presents an upgrade of over $350,000 from the payout for the race in 2023 ($7,629,649).

The weekend is also scheduled to feature a Xfinity Series race. The purse for the same will be $1,420,381. The trend of better pay continues a step down as well. In 2023, the payout was $1,361,382. With a ARCA Menards Series race joining in to make it a triple-header weekend at Dover, the gates of the speedway will open on Friday. Further details of the schedule can be found here.

The Monster Trophy that winners can take home alongside a large check

The trophy that’s awarded for conquering Dover is a unique one. It features Miles, a monster who’s the official mascot of the track, on a granite base. Miles is an intimidating figure made up of concrete. With coal-red eyes, he holds a NASCAR car in his hand ready to fling it into the air. The idea behind his creation was to symbolize the challenge that the concrete track presents.

Made in Oklahoma by a company called MTM Recognition, the trophy is a great balance between the track’s heritage and the sport’s fun aspect. One of the most sought after prizes in NASCAR, it has been won the greatest number (11) of times by the 7X Cup Series champion, Jimmie Johnson. The trophy for 2024 was prepared over a month ago and has been patiently waiting for its new owner.

It will only be a short-while before Miles finds a new home. But first, drivers will have to escape his monster clutches. Among the top favorites to win on Sunday are Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr.