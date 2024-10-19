“Oh hell no”: NASCAR Fans Rooting Against Joey Logano Repeating Vegas Heroics After Alex Bowman Exit

Oct 12, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) during practice and qualifying for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Joey Logano capitalized on a stroke of luck at Charlotte Roval that eluded Alex Bowman. The weight complications with the #48 car led to Bowman’s disqualification and subsequently handed his spot in the Round of 8 to Team Penske’s Logano. Now, NASCAR is ready for its next race in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

The track holds good memories for Logano, who clinched the South Point 400 there in 2022, securing his spot in the championship round against Ross Chastain. The victory sparked a 10-week sprint to the season finale in Arizona, culminating in November at the Phoenix Raceway, where only four drivers battle it out for the coveted NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

However, when NASCAR on NBC recently revisited Logano’s victory at Las Vegas, asking fans if they believe he can recreate that success, the response was skeptical. While many fans expressed doubts, one succinctly remarked, “I doubt that,” “He’s not winning at Las Vegas,” capturing the prevailing sentiment.

One fan expressed a preference, albeit grudgingly, for Kyle Larson over Joey Logano: “Oh hell no, I’d rather Larson win a 7th race this year than Logano winning.” Another chimed in with a wishful plea, “Gosh I hope not!”

Joey Logano punched his ticket into the NASCAR championship two years ago with a win at Las Vegas. Repeat? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/U3oA3m5EHq — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 18, 2024

In a recent chat on SiriusXM NASCAR, Logano revealed that he often felt like an underdog in past seasons. Yet, this year he’s adopted a methodical approach, focusing on one race at a time. With his eyes on the prize, he acknowledges that anything can unfold at Phoenix, but his immediate goal is to secure a spot in the top 4 before the showdown.

Joey Logano percolates confidence in his No. 22 team’s potential

During a recent tete-a-tete with Claire B. Lang, Logano highlighted his team’s upward trajectory, saying, “We’ve been steadily getting better, improving throughout the season to where we are now. I feel confident in the speed we have in our car. […] This week we also had this weekend at the Rival pretty solid to me to where we’re a championship 4 caliber race team.”

As the final showdown at Phoenix approaches, Logano recognizes the unpredictable nature of the competition, noting that it could be anyone’s victory among the top four contenders.

For now, his focus is firmly on the next three races, determined to seize every opportunity to shine. With just an 11-point gap, Logano is buoyed by the belief that his team can secure their place in the final four through consistent, top-notch performances.