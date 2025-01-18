“That’s a Smokin’ Hot Ride”: Wood Brothers’ History Maker Harrison Burton’s Latest Deal Given Seal of Approval by NASCAR Fans

Harrison Burton, who is making a shift this season from driving NASCAR Cup cars with Wood Brothers Racing to steer AM Racing’s #25 Xfinity car, has successfully drawn in a new primary sponsor. According to the Editor-in-Chief of Tobychristie.com, Dead on Tools will be backing Burton and AM Racing in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series events, starting with the Daytona race.

Advertisement

He announced, “NEWS: @DeadOnTools will sponsor @HBurtonRacing and @AMRacingNASCAR in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series events. Burton will drive the No. 25 Dead On Tools Mustang at Daytona, Vegas, Martinsville, Texas, Charlotte, Chicago, Gateway, Vegas, Martinsville, Phoenix.”

NEWS: @DeadOnTools will sponsor @HBurtonRacing and @AMRacingNASCAR in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series events. Burton will drive the No. 25 Dead On Tools Mustang at Daytona, Vegas, Martinsville, Texas, Charlotte, Chicago, Gateway, Vegas, Martinsville, Phoenix.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Ny29DZuszj — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) January 17, 2025

Fans supporting Burton commented on the post showing their excitement, saying, “COME ONthat’s a smokin’ hot ride.” Another fan mentioned, “The logo on the hood is awesome. The scheme is pretty simple, but it effectively showcases the brand,” while one came forward to appreciate the look of the car, stating, “That car looks fantastic!!!”

Previously, Dead On Tools had a partnership with Anthony Alfredo, sponsoring the #5 Chevrolet Camaro in four of the final six races of the 2024 Xfinity season. The collaboration first began in 2022 during Alfredo’s inaugural full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign and continued with a single-race primary sponsorship in 2023.

Before Alfredo, the hardware manufacturer supported Brett Moffitt, who drove the Our Motorsports #2 Xfinity Chevrolet entry, in three races back in 2021.

The brand’s sponsorship effort with Burton this year will see them at tracks such as Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Chicago Street Course, Gateway, a fall race in Las Vegas, a fall event at Martinsville, and culminating at the season finale in Phoenix.

Brian Ranallo, Director of Sales & Marketing at Dead On Tools, shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Here at Dead On Tools, we are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation and excitement.”

He added, “Harrison not only matches that energy, but he excels on and off the track. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Harrison and AM Racing for the 2025 season and looking forward to many trips to Victory Lane!”

Echoing the sentiment, Burton expressed his excitement about the collaboration, remarking, “I am stoked about this partnership with Dead On Tools this season. Everyone has worked extremely hard this offseason to prepare for this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series season. With their support, we believe we have all the tools we need — both on and off the track — to succeed…”

Despite the challenges faced last year, with Hailie Deegan departing from their full-time Xfinity Series lineup just before the regular season’s close, AM Racing is ready for a strong comeback in 2025, with Burton at the helm.

When Burton brought the Wood Brothers Racing team their 100th win

Before ascending to the Cup Series, Burton had secured four wins in the Xfinity Series and finished eighth in the championship standings in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Although the Wood Brothers Racing team opted for Josh Berry in 2025, it was Burton who etched a milestone win for the team in the Cup Series last year.

In an exciting conclusion at Daytona International Speedway, Burton executed a thrilling last-lap overtaking move on two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch during overtime, notching his first NASCAR Cup Series win and securing a centennial victory for the Wood Brothers Racing team.

The climacteric moment came when Burton, assisted by a push from Parker Retzlaff — a relative newcomer with only his second NASCAR Cup Series start — propelled his #21 Ford alongside and then past the leading Busch, who remained in hot pursuit until the checkered flag but couldn’t reclaim the lead.

While this victory ushered Burton directly into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, although he wasn’t even in the top 20 in points before the race, his entry was not borne out of a strong seasonal performance.

Ultimately, Burton’s playoff journey was brief, culminating in an elimination in the first round and a season finish at P16 place, complemented by two top-10s and one top-5 finish.