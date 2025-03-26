“That’s NASCAR to Me”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Stands With Denny Hamlin On Wanting Championship Format Change

The 2025 NASCAR Cup championship-deciding and season-ending race is still 7 ½ months away — November 2 in Phoenix — but the conversation about the future of the current playoff format continues to heat up.

Denny Hamlin recently told Barstool Sports his thoughts about the current four-round, 10-race playoff system that culminates in a one-race winner-take-all championship among the four finalists, otherwise known as the “Championship 4” season finale.

“I don’t love it,” Hamlin admitted. “The reason I don’t love it coming down to one race is that racing is a sport where luck is involved. … Luck is a very loose term that people use.

“But when you’re competing in a championship in any other sport, it’s one-on-one, your team versus the other team. The difference in NASCAR’s it’s one against three. But there’s 33 other guys out there that can completely screw up your day.”

It’s not surprising that Hamlin does not like the 1 vs. 3 format to determine that season’s champion. He’s made the Championship 4 a total of six times and has never come closer than third in the best-of-four driver finale.

Hamlin’s angst has only been magnified in that the last time he reached the final round was in 2021.

He has a kindred spirit in Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has never been a stranger to giving his opinion on all things NASCAR, regardless if the sport’s leaders agree or disagree with him.

And maybe it’s also not a surprise that, like Hamlin, Junior never won a Cup championship in his career.

And even worse than Hamlin, Earnhardt never even reached the final four round (his highest season finish was fifth)

Speaking on “The Dale Jr. Download,” Earnhardt agreed with Hamlin’s take that NASCAR should consider shifting from a one-race deciding event for the championship to make it a best-of-three playoff battle for the top drivers who would still be eligible points-wise in those final three playoff events.

The current playoff format has three rounds of three races each, but the final round is a one-race finale to wrap up the season.

Dale Jr.: No Superspeedways or Road Courses in 3-Race Finale

“I’m fine with Denny’s three-race idea,” Earnhardt said. “I don’t know that there’s a perfect three-race round for the championship, but I’d be hesitant to throw a Daytona or Talladega or Atlanta into it.”

The former Cup Series driver emphasised being hesitant to place superspeedway or even road courses, despite their rising popularity, in the mix.

“I just think that stock cars and short tracks and oval tracks and mile-and-a-halfs and Darlington’s and all those, that’s NASCAR to me, so I would want it to be three ovals,” he concluded.