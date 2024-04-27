Jimmie Johnson vs Jeff Gordon? Kyle Busch vs Kurt Busch? Kevin Harvick Gives His NASCAR Picks

Kevin Harvick poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

In this week’s Happy Hour podcast, 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick stirred up a rather interesting conversation with Joe Gibbs Drivers. Asked to choose between Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as drivers, all four drivers of JGR picked the 2020 Cup champ ahead of Earnhardt, leading to varied social media reactions. And it seems that Harvick is not done yet. The former SHR driver, who retired last year, answered fan questions on social media about NASCAR legends like Jimmie Johnson, Jeff Gordon, and Kyle Busch.

In response to a clip where the Elliott vs Earnhardt question was asked, Harvick was asked about his choice between Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson. The Closer picked Gordon over Johnson. While Johnson has seven Cup Series titles to his name, tied for most in history with Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Richard Petty, Harvick’s choice is hardly surprising.

Gordon has 93 wins and four titles to his name, with most believing that the number would have been higher had the format not been changed right when he was in the middle of one of the most dominant runs in NASCAR.

Who does Kevin Harvick pick between Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch?

This was perhaps a bit more straightforward for Happy Harvick. While Kurt Busch is a bonafide legend, with 34 wins and one Cup title, Kyle Busch is clear of his elder brother.

The RCR driver is a two-time Cup champion, has 63 wins at the top tier of American motorsports, and more impressively, leads the all-time wins list in both the Xfinity and Truck Series. Rowdy was so dominant that NASCAR had to institute the ‘Kyle Busch rule’ just to limit the number of races drivers like Busch could dominate in a single weekend.

Busch is currently ranked 9th on the all-time wins list in the Cup Series, three ahead of Harvick and 13 behind the great Dale Earnhardt.