“That’s Not Very Fun”: Kyle Busch Gives Damning Verdict on NASCAR Racing at Superspeedways

Kyle Busch is not a fan of the fuel saving strategies that teams use at superspeedways. However, he has been forced to adapt to it and even employ it in recent years.

The two-time Cup Series champion spoke to the press in Talladega ahead of Sunday’s race and explained what it is like to race at such drafting-style tracks with the highly controversial Next Gen car.

He said that the car drives alright now that teams aren’t trying to get the back of the car down using different setups. But he still has issues with the car’s cadence.

“The cadence of the race is not very good,” he noted. “That’s not very fun. It’s really hard to get runs or any sort of separation. Especially with the fuel saving. Shorter time on pit road is how you pass guys. That’s no fun.”

Busch has made his suggestions to the officials and there isn’t a lot else he could do to correct this. After the 2024 Daytona 500, he was seething in anger and disgust that drivers would opt to race at half-throttle in a bid to save fuel instead of fighting tooth and nail to win races. A year later, he has come to the understanding that such strategies are the only way to go to reach Victory Lane.

In stark contrast to his words from last year, he said this week, “A lot of times it’s just better and it’s easier and it’s safer to just ride in line, part throttle, and save fuel. So it’s definitely a whole new arena that we’ve got to get used to what speedway racing is.” Moreover, the Next Gen car’s aerodynamics have also changed the way drafting techniques are drawn up.

Busch’s opinion on NASCAR’s effort to keep cars from flying

Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, NASCAR’s vice president of vehicle performance innovation and aerodynamics, confirmed recently on the Inside The Race podcast that they are creating a new flap that will be attached to the A-post of cars.

The flap will function like roof flaps and will make it a lot more difficult for cars to lift off from the ground. It is being developed after continuous cases of cars going airborne.

Unfortunately, it is a safety measure still under development, and it is not ready for use at Talladega. Kyle Busch expressed regret about this and said, “You would like to have anything like that as soon as you possibly could get it. Have it on the race cars coming to places like this. So, I would agree with the sentiment that it’s a bit disappointing that we don’t have it yet.”