NASCAR Charlotte Prize Money: How Much Will Drivers Make During the 2025 Coca-Cola 600?

The NASCAR Cup Series haulers race to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for a truly special event this Sunday. The prestigious Coca-Cola 600 is set to play out on May 25, and it will mark the 13th race of the ongoing season. With Kyle Larson leading the standings, there is plenty of catching up to do for the rest of the field. An added incentive to push harder comes in the form of prize money.

Veteran reporter Bob Pockrass wrote on X that the overall payout for the race will be $13,651,450. In 2024, the payout was $9,874,821. Several factors, including the fresh TV deal, contribute to this nearly $4 million increase. This figure represents the overall purse and will be divided amongst all teams based on finishing position, charter payouts, etc.

It is no surprise that Larson is the favorite on many platforms to end up claiming the largest share of the monetary pie. He will be racing in the Indianapolis 500 before flying to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Should he complete this high-pressure challenge, he stands to gain far more than just prize money.

Purses for NASCAR weekend at Charlotte, including all payouts, all positions and for Cup, all charter payouts as well: Cup: $13,651,450 Xfinity: $1,651,939 Truck: $782,900 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 21, 2025

Also considered favorites to win are the likes of Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, and Denny Hamlin. Bell won this race last year after it was shortened due to rain. Notably, he raced that day without the intimidation of Larson being on track. It remains to be seen how he fares with the threat of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro bearing down on him.

Blaney won the race in 2023, but his current inability to execute races casts a question on whether he can reach Victory Lane this Sunday. He remains a contender nevertheless. Hamlin, like Larson, is tipped to win every weekend. The veteran finished last Sunday’s All-Star Race in 12th place and is eagerly awaiting his third victory of the year. He won the Coca-Cola 600 in 2022.

Alongside the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series have races scheduled in Charlotte for this weekend. Drivers in the second tier can expect to receive a part of $1,651,939 for their efforts. Lower down the ladder, in the third tier, the purse has been fixed at $782,900. The blatant difference in prize money between the tiers remains a harsh reality.