Connor Zilisch Health Update: How Is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Driver Doing After Freak Accident in Victory Lane?

Aug 9, 2025; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch walks back to his car after winning the Mission 200 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Much like Shane van Gisbergen has taken the NASCAR Cup Series by storm on road courses, Connor Zilisch has been setting the Xfinity Series alight. Only he’s doing it everywhere, winning on both ovals and road courses. His sixth victory of the season came Saturday at Watkins Glen, but the celebration ended in a frightening incident that left him unconscious.

Advertisement

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 JR Motorsports driver led 60 of 82 laps in the Mission 200 at The Glen, rebounding from a 15th-place finish in Stage 1 to win Stage 2 and successfully defend his Watkins Glen crown. The 2.45-mile road course was the venue of his first Xfinity win last September. This time, though, joy quickly gave way to concern.

As per the video posted by Speedway Digest on X, Zilisch was seen climbing from his car, planting his right foot on the roof and his left on the window frame. However, his foot slipped after his feet got caught in the netting, sending his head crashing to the pavement. He could be seen motionless before being placed on a backboard and loaded into an ambulance.

What happened to Connor in victory lane. He’s been taken to the infield care center at this time.#NASCAR https://t.co/cJLBWk4O1Y pic.twitter.com/LAZ0j2VTjY — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) August 9, 2025

The CW broadcast reported he was speaking with medical staff, while NBC Sports’ Dustin Long noted that Zilisch sat up in the ambulance en route to the infield care center. NASCAR officials later confirmed he was awake and alert but had been transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

His father shared an update on Zilisch’s Facebook account, writing, “Connor is conscious and back to himself and in the infield care center. Off to hospital for further evaluation but is not in any danger. Will update more later this evening.”

Fans and competitors alike voiced their concern and offered prayers, with Kyle Busch posting “@ConnorZilisch” on X.

Zilisch was supposed to drive the No. 87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Watkins Glen, though his status remains uncertain as of now. The 19-year-old has made three Cup starts this year, with a best finish of 11th at Atlanta in June.

In Xfinity competition, he sits atop the standings with a season unmatched by his peers, consisting of six wins, twelve top-fives, and 14 top-10s.