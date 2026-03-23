“They Clearly Had the Right Answer”: Denny Hamlin Hails Tyler Reddick and 23XI for Their Speed at Darlington

Denny Hamlin has made a fair amount of trips to Victory Lane in the 2026 season so far, but only in Las Vegas did he stand tall because of crossing the line first himself. It’s his team, 23XI Racing, and driver Tyler Reddick, that are making him proud as they did once again at the Goodyear 400 in Darlington on Sunday.

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Reddick opened the year with three wins on the trot, becoming an early championship favorite. In Darlington, he only added to his advantage at the top, taking his lead to 95 points ahead of No. 2 Ryan Blaney.

Reddick’s win at the Darlington Raceway carried a big weight of its own, and may just stand out as his best of the year. With a new aero package in play, teams walked into the weekend without a clear read on how the cars would react, how tires would hold up, and what 750 horsepower would bring to the table. But 23XI did a fantastic job with strategy, allowing Reddick to keep second-placed Brad Keselowski at bay when it counted.

“This is quite the start,” Hamlin, co-owner of the team, said. “So, awesome to see what they’re doing, and this is really a proud week for me to see what 23XI brought to this weekend, right, because everyone had to guess, and these aren’t blind guesses on setup and things like that.

“It’s just everyone gives it their best shot with the information that they got, and they clearly had the right answer.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver went on to point out that the team charted its own course on the setup, even while working within the broader fold. “They came up with it on their own, and they brought the speed this weekend, and Tyler showcased it, and I hate it for the other guys. Riley battling in the top 10.

“Bubba had had another issue, it looked like, but they were fast, and I just thought all the cars were the class of the field,” he added.

For 2026, 23XI Racing shifted its focus to adapting to the new engines and downforce adjustments. At Darlington, they worked through the puzzle without leaning on Joe Gibbs Racing, dialing in the settings to suit the demands of the package. That approach paid off. Reddick took the pole, led 77 laps, and closed the deal.

Just like Hamlin, Reddick had also tipped his cap to the effort after qualifying, pointing to the work put in behind the scenes. “Just really proud of everyone at 23XI. It was a huge focal point with the adjustments to the engine and downforce to stay as strong as we have been the last couple of years,” Reddick said.