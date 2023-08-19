Kyle Petty Insists, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman “Have Got to Disrespect Everybody”

For the last two seasons, Hendrick Motorsports have had all four of their teams make it into the NASCAR Playoffs. However, this year, only two of their teams, the #5 and the #24, are in the next round of the season. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are winless and out of contention with two races to go, both requiring a win to make it to the playoffs.

Now, given their talent, the team, and their history, it’s not that far-fetched to imagine Elliott and Bowman winning the next two races, Watkins Glen and Daytona. But in order to do that, they may have to turn off one mental switch in those races as per Kyle Petty.

That switch is of respect towards other drivers on the racetrack.

Kyle Petty has some strong words of advice for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman

In a recent interview, Petty opened up on what drivers like Elliott, Bowman, and all those who are looking to make it into the playoffs need to do. “I don’t think that Chase Elliott, that Alex Bowman, that anybody who is in that bubble can race with any respect at all. They have got to disrespect everybody,” Petty claimed.

“William Byron, Kyle Larson can’t just pull over. But when they see that #9 or that #48 coming, if it’s in a win position, they better get ready to get the horn because they’re getting moved out of the way and it’s not going to be respectful.”

When asked if that’s the case, that they should give it back to them, Petty said, “It’s tough to give it back to them from the tire barrier. It’s just tough, and that’s what I’m saying.” The former NASCAR driver described that they need to take care of it when they get to it. Petty claimed that they’ve seen such a thing happen this year already, that this is the “nature of where the Cup racing is,” so there’s no need to tip-toe around it.

He added, “If it’s going to happen if you’re in that position if you can get close enough, if you’re Chase or if you’re Alex Bowman, and you don’t do it, shame on you. Because we’ve seen it done.”

Petty was pretty critical of Denny Hamlin’s lack of respect at Pocono

A few weeks ago at Pocono, Denny Hamlin made a pretty bold move on Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag for the 50th win of his career. But many considered that bold move an inappropriate, and even dirty move, including Kyle Petty, who hasn’t historically been on good terms with Hamlin.

Petty slammed Hamlin and his victim mentality after the race, sharing his opinions on Hamlin’s character as a racecar driver and as a person, which is interesting considering his recent comments concerning Elliott and Bowman and their playoff hopes.

Now, whether Elliott, Bowman or any of the drivers looking to get into the playoffs really take Petty’s advice to heart, we’ll find out in the next two weeks.