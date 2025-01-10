“The Devastation is Real”: NASCAR Commentator Posts Heartbreaking Picture in Wake of LA Fires, Fans Left Crushed

January 8, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: A firefighter battles a home in flames in Pacific Palisades during the second day of the Palisades fire which has burned more than 15,000 acres and destroyed at least 1,000 structures Los Angeles USA – ZUMAa01_ 20250108_zaf_a01_003 Copyright: xJonathanxAlcornx

Wildfires of a never-seen-before scale continue devastating Southern California into Friday. The destruction began on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades in Western Los Angeles and has spread to other major areas over the week. It is at this juncture that a gripping post about the situation has come from Leigh Diffey.

The NBC Sports announcer shared a picture of the Los Angeles cityscape, which he took from a plane, on X. He captioned it, “Flying into LA today was like something out of a sci-fi movie. The devastation is real. It’s still difficult to fathom what those impacted by the fires are going through.”

According to the latest updates, the fires have burned over 55 square miles of land and put over 179,000 people in need of evacuation. With strong winds fanning the flames continually, officials confirmed that 6% of the Palisades Fire was contained as of Thursday night. There is still a long way to go and racing fans extended Diffey’s support below his post.

One fan wrote, “Including sadly @townsendbell. Terrible scenes in that area, be safe, Leigh.” Bell is a racing commentator for NBC Sports and a colleague of Diffey. He was among those evacuated, and sadly, his house was completely burnt down by the fire. Others couldn’t grapple with what was happening.

A comment read, “Unbelievable. My great grandparents down we were all born LA Never anything like this.” At least 9,000 homes have been reported as having been burnt down and the initial economic loss is estimated to be more than $50 billion. Making this perhaps one of the worst catastrophes to ever hit the region.

Another fan added, “Lost my vacation home in Oregon from forest fire a few years back, but I can’t imagine my primary residence.” One more had a special message for Diffey. The word of advice read, “Stay safe Leigh, remember to wear a properly sealing mask to prevent smoke contamination in your lungs.”

Thousands of people from different walks of life have suffered over these last few days. People have lost everything they own, and some have even lost their loved ones. The number of pet and wild animal deaths is yet to be calculated.

Hollywood, in particular, has suffered heavily because of the unexpected disaster. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has confirmed at least 10 deaths as of Thursday night as the fires continue burning.