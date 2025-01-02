“The One to Beat”: Fans Rally Behind Hailie Deegan’s Brother Haiden Deegan Ahead of 2025 Supercross Championship Pursuit

The 18-year-old brother of former NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan, Haiden, has stirred up quite the chaos in motocross circles. The ambitious youngster is eyeing his first 250cc Supercross title in 2025 and had some pointed words about his competitors and haters in the SMX Preview Show on NBC.

He spoke about how his edgy character and confidence were strongly required in the sport and drew on examples from the UFC and other sports where participants engage in heavy trash talk to get into the minds of the opponents. The youngster believes that he has been doing the same and that the tactic has largely worked.

Fans were pleased with his attitude as they crowded below his interview on YouTube to express themselves. One fan wrote, “If he can stay healthy this year, I don’t think anyone has a chance!!!” Another added, “The one to beat.” Haiden has won the SMX championship twice and the AMA Motocross championship once.

So, words of his ability to be a Supercross champion aren’t without foundation. But the rider has to make sure that his mind doesn’t get the better of him in the process.

One fan pointed out the same, “I hope he keeps this attitude and doesn’t let the fame and the worldly ways get the best of him. He could be one of the best if he does.”

Haiden welcomes hate, mentioning that he “feeds” off it

Fans expect Haiden to be a strong competitor for the Australian Motocross superstar Jett Lawrence. Lawrence had recently spoken in an interview about how hate from fans was negatively impacting him and his performance. Haiden’s words, which were in complete contrast, drew much admiration from the fandom.

He said, “I actually don’t mind people hating me at all, I’m like if you guys don’t like me, that is perfectly fine, I am not going to try and change your mind because I feed off that energy as well. A few of the riders, I am in their heads so bad, I get behind them and you instantly see them make a mistake.”

He discarded talks about him being a high risk racer and that he might not last long in the scene. The youngster pulled forward the example of the Motocross legend Ricky Carmichael and his edgy racing style to make the case. He appears to be drawing the same energy as Carmichael with the belief that his limits are beyond what people can understand.

Deegan’s goal to win a 250cc Supercross title will begin at Anaheim One on January 11. Will the youngster be able to back his strong words with a performance on the same level? Time will tell. His sister, Hailie, in the meantime is preparing for her maiden Indy NXT Series season.