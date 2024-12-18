“There Was a Pool of Blood Everywhere”: When Hailie Deegan Revealed the Story Behind the Scars on Her Body

After a brief stint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Hailie Deegan is set to shift gears and venture into open-wheel racing in 2025. Deegan made her mark early in stock car racing, securing three ARCA Menards Series West victories before transitioning to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series full-time in 2021, before heading to the Xfinity Series next year.

While she is now laser-focused and committed to achieving her future career goals, Deegan once shared a glimpse of her playful and mischievous childhood. During a 2019 rapid-fire Q&A with Meghan Kolb on 3 Wide Life TV, Deegan was asked about her scars and their stories.

Reflecting on her younger days, Hailie recounted an incident that left her with a scar on her eyebrow and said, “I have a scar on my eyebrow right here. I was three or four years old. I put on my mom’s heels on my hands and feet, closed my eyes, decided to walk around on the top floor of our house.”

Continuing her story she added: “There was a corner metal piece, and I tripped into the corner metal piece and cut open my face, rolled down the stairs. I had like eight stitches in my face for that.”

She then shared the tale of her second scar, this time on her foot: “I was like 12 or 13. I did a cartwheel and landed on a clipboard, and you know they have those two pointy things on the side. It cut open the whole bottom of my foot and I had to get stitches down the whole bottom of my foot. I was like, totally fine. All of a sudden I walk on the tile and there was a pool of blood everywhere.”

While Deegan has had her fair share of bumps and bruises on the track, including what she described as one of her hardest crashes at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2022, those hits may pale compared to the mishaps from her adventurous childhood.

Deegan opens up about piercings and tattoos

Speaking further on things unrelated to racing for a change, the California native elaborated on her stance on piercings and tattoos, owing to her parents’ affinity for both.

She said, “I just got an ear piercing right here with a ring around it. I hate wearing earrings. My dad has a lot of tattoos, my mom has a couple tattoos but I was like not really into tattoos but I saw this one thing on Pinterest or something and it was an H-pattern shifter on this girl’s wrist. I was like, ‘That’s kind of cool.'”

With the stock car racing chapter of her career seemingly behind her, it remains to be seen how Deegan evolves as a racecar driver headed forward, especially now that she is driving in a completely different series than she is used to.