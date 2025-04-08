“The World Has Changed”: Denny Hamlin Discloses Sad Reality of Sponsors Driving Motivation Behind NASCAR Tradition

Denny Hamlin talks with the press on the red carpet during NASCAR media day on Wednesday, Feb.12, 2025. Mandatory Credit: © Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Amidst the widespread debate over Darlington’s Throwback Weekend, Denny Hamlin peeled back the curtain on the realities influencing the limited number of vintage liveries, putting a spotlight on the strict sponsorship commitments that bind teams and drivers.

According to Hamlin, the diminishing spirit of the weekend isn’t merely due to overdoing the nostalgic schemes but also stems from the evolving commercial landscape of the sport.

In a detailed discussion on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, Hamlin expanded on the sponsorship dynamics, explaining the reluctance of sponsors to stray from their recognized branding and color schemes.

During this candid revelation, he acknowledged understanding both perspectives on the Throwback Weekend but conceded that, in his view, the event has somewhat lost its original spark.

Hamlin pointed out, “The world has changed… We don’t have sponsors in our sport now that are on these cars for 20-some races… When you’ve got sponsors on the car for three-four races, they’re not going to give up one of their races to change their logo, change their colors, change their brand like that’s you’re not not giving them value doing that.”

He emphasized that NASCAR’s lifeblood is its sponsorships, and the decisions regarding paint schemes rest squarely on what best serves their interests and ensures the best return on investment. This, he noted, is the prevailing model that all teams must accept.

Echoing this sentiment, Kyle Busch, Hamlin’s former teammate, also voiced his experience of not featuring any retro paint schemes this season, stressing the pervasive influence of sponsorship dynamics in the sport.

Brad Keselowski on not driving a throwback-themed car

The co-owner of RFK Racing pointed out that their hands were tied this year regarding throwback liveries due to sponsorship obligations. Speaking before the race, Brad Keselowski detailed the complexities involved in orchestrating a throwback scheme, noting that it’s challenging to align all the moving parts necessary to execute a throwback.

He asserted that at Darlington, his #6 Ford Mustang carried Castrol’s colors, which influenced the team’s ability to participate in the throwback festivities as they have in previous years.

He continued to explain the broader implications of sponsorship in motorsports saying that the RFK Racing team has partnered with global brands pursuing wide-ranging initiatives.

The limited number of races each sponsor has for exposure means sometimes the teams have to pass on opportunities like the throwback weekend.

Despite this year’s constraints, Keselowski expressed pride in their past participation and remains hopeful that the throwback tradition will offer new opportunities in the coming seasons.