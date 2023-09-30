“Absolutely Priceless” Exchange Between Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Father Sends NASCAR World Down Nostalgia Lane

Unknown Date; Daytona, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Sr and Dale Earnhardt Jr in victory lane after Earnhardt Sr. won the IROC race at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR heads to the iconic Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the fifth playoff race this season. The track has been revered by many including the likes of Dale Earnhardt Sr., who won here at the DieHard 500 back in 1990.

Recently, an old interview resurfaced that took the NASCAR community on a trip down memory lane. The video in question had been an interview that took place at Victory Lane, with the Intimidator’s son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. interviewing him. Junior may have been around 16 years old at that point in time.

Back when Dale Earnhardt Jr. interviewed his father at Talladega



The old clip was shared on social media by NASCAR on NBC. As the video progressed a young Earnhardt Jr. holding a microphone appeared next to his dad and said, “I’m here with Dale Earnhardt after he just won the DieHard 500.”

Subsequently, the Intimidator smiled and asked, “What’s the question dude?” Junior replied, “Well, um how was the race?” His father responded, “Well, it was hot, but it was fast. Just like you told me to go.”

Junior then followed up and asked, “Did you draft a lot?” and Earnhardt Sr. responded, “Yeah, drafted just like you told me to before the race.” Junior further asked, “You didn’t have to pass too many did ya?”

The then-Richard Childress Racing driver replied, “Well, yeah we had to race them there. Pretty good there and watch our gas mileage at the end. But we did exactly what you told us, and we won the race.”

Finally, Junior hilariously dropped in a request, stating, “Are you gonna give me some money when you get home?” Earnhardt Sr. laughed and said, “I doubt it. You’ve spent enough down here this week.”

NASCAR community reacts to nostalgic video of the Earnhardts



Moments after the video dropped on social media, several fans shared their thoughts, reflecting back on that nostalgic and priceless era when Dale Earnhardt Sr. established himself as perhaps the greatest driver in the sport’s history.

Several fans reminisced about the late Earnhardt Sr. Some of them also noticed how Junior has a similar tone of laughter these days.

What happened at the 2001 Daytona 500 was just unimaginable. People still wonder how the world would have been today had that terrible incident not taken place. In essence, videos like these carry forward the spirit of the Intimitador in one way or the other.