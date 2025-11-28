“These Cars Aren’t Near as Nice”: When Jamie McMurray Opened Up About His Nightmare NASCAR Stint

Jamie McMurray may be retired from full-time NASCAR competition and firmly settled into his analyst role with Fox Sports, all while helping guide Ganassi’s broader racing direction, but the memories of his turbulent stint at Roush Fenway Racing haven’t faded with time. Even when he spoke about that era earlier this year in September, more than a decade and a half later, the frustration still lingered in his voice.

McMurray burst onto the scene in 2002 by winning only his second Cup start, taking the UAW-GM Quality 500 at the then-Lowe’s Motor Speedway. He made his full-time Cup debut with Chip Ganassi Racing the following year.

After three seasons, McMurray moved to Roush Fenway Racing, where he earned his first career win as a full-time driver in 2007. The results on paper looked strong, but beneath the surface, the experience left scars he still acknowledges today.

Looking back at his time driving the No. 26 Ford for Roush Fenway, he didn’t mince words: “Hated it. Yeah, absolutely hated it. Roush was just a horrible place to work.”

Despite the financial security those four years provided, likely the most lucrative of his career, McMurray described the environment as a nightmare. He recalled team meetings led by Jack Roush where drivers were publicly criticized if the race weekend went sideways.

Offering feedback, such as saying the car was too loose, often sparked a lecture, and those moments made him feel small within an operation known for its strict hierarchy.

The 49-year-old contrasted that with his experience at Ganassi, remembering how Chip Ganassi would call after a bad weekend not to scold, but to lift his driver’s spirits and keep him motivated. McMurray initially left Ganassi, believing the Roush cars would offer better equipment, buying into the old idea that the grass might be greener elsewhere.

Instead, reality hit as soon as McMurray saw the cars up close as he was leaving the team. “Wow, these aren’t near as nice as where I just left. Like the craftsmanship like just they were fast. They didn’t they didn’t look good. And they were dated, I thought. I mean, just the way they mounted pedals. I’m like, oh my gosh, Ganassi was way ahead.”

McMurray can still recognize the same strain on the faces of drivers today, insisting he knows when they don’t believe the messages they’re asked to repeat. Yet, under Brad Keselowski’s leadership, RFK Racing now finds itself on firmer footing, adding Ryan Preece as a third entry and pushing to reestablish its competitive identity in the Cup Series.