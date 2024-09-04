“Come On, Do We Have To Listen To This?”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Annoying Music Habit Revealed

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 24: NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. on pit road during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 on June 24, 2023 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Lebanon, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2306244992250

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy have been married since 2016. They’re one of the most popular and powerful couples in NASCAR. Despite their immense fondness for each other, they do have their individual identities and this means that they don’t always share the same taste in music. They spoke about the same in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download.

A fan had asked on the Ask Jr. segment of the show if they had mutual music preferences. Amy responded, “Yes and no. There are a couple of genres we both absolutely love and then there’s… he’s always feeding new music to the group.” The issue with the new music was that Dale Jr. had them on repeat all the time. This isn’t something Amy loves.

She continued, “He’ll add it to the top of the playlist. So, every time you get in the truck it’s the first song that comes on and I’m like, ‘Come on, man! Do we have to listen to this today?!” Another thing that frustrates her is his tendency to listen to heavy rock first thing in the morning. While he is all pumped up to take the day on, all she wants to do is claw someone’s face off.

The icon responded after listening to her answer patiently. He noted that Amy would love going to concerts that played the kind of 90s heavy music that he listened to but her problem was when he blared them on their home speakers on quiet, lazy afternoons. Amy picked up and pointed out how his character in this aspect has changed from before having kids to now.

She said that Dale Jr. doesn’t read the room before playing music anymore. Her words went, “He used to play to his crowd back before kids. He would make these lists and have all of his music and he would play to the crowd. Now he’s not.”

The driver shot back jovially saying he doesn’t want to read the room any longer but change it. “I’m reading the room and I’m going, ‘I’m changing this room! I don’t like this!” he said.

The couple have two children together. Isla Rose Earnhardt was born on April 30, 2018, and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt was born in October 2020. The couple has largely credited the health of their relationship to therapy. They serve as an example for many young couples in the sport through their positive companionship.