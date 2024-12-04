“So Much of it is Mental”: Toni Breidinger’s Biggest Challenge Heading Into First Full-Time NASCAR Season

Dean Thompson, previously steering the #5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Charlotte, driving the #26 for Sam Hunt Racing. Stepping into his shoes in the #5 truck will be Toni Breidinger. Despite having only four starts in the Truck Series with the team and not finishing higher than P15, Breidinger is ready to take on a new challenge.

Currently, as the sole female driver actively competing in NASCAR — given Natalie Decker’s [who drives part-time in the Xfinity series] break due to her pregnancy — Breidinger shoulders a big responsibility.

In a recent interview with Claire B Lang, when questioned about her readiness to compete given the immediate scrutiny young drivers face — particularly female drivers who are often expected to excel early — Breidinger acknowledged her familiarity with the tracks.

She said that since she has raced on the tracks previously, she knows her strengths and weaknesses and mentioned her plans to refine her skills during the off-season to boost her confidence entering the race.

Toni elaborated further, saying, “I feel like so much of it is mental. It’s something that I worked on a lot over the past few years. It’s funny! Even just a couple of years ago, people were like, oh, you’re so much better now versus a couple years ago. You’re working so much hard.”

“I’m like, no, it’s all I’m working harder. I’m just more like mentally stable and present and able to feel confident myself… I’m pretty good with keeping like a calm head on my shoulders and everything.”

So @ToniBreidinger as she enters the @NASCAR_Trucks series in 2025 will get major attention – Will she get enough time (young drivers sometimes don't) to prove herself as a driver? Today's conversation on reporter Zoom – I asked about her thoughts: pic.twitter.com/DHZ2Cn6dLc — Claire B Lang (@ClaireBLang) December 3, 2024

Breidinger’s insights on competing in the NASCAR Truck Series for Tricon Garage

Toni made her mark in one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in 2024 at Daytona, securing a P27 finish. Before that race, her ventures at Kansas, Gateway, and Nashville in the Truck Series resulted in finishes of P15, P24, and P17, respectively. Also, 2025 will mark only her second outing in the #5 car.

Despite the limited experience in the truck and series, Breidinger is thrilled about her full-time ride in the Truck Series starting next season. She expressed her elation, stating, “Racing full-time with Tricon is a dream for me. It’s been a 15-year process to get here, but I’m so excited for this moment and ready to capitalize on it.”

In addition to her truck series starts, Breidinger has participated in 65 races in the ARCA Menards Series, achieving four top-5 finishes in 2023 and securing fourth place in the 2024 standings with 11 top-10 finishes.