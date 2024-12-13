“They Didn’t Listen to the Fans”: NASCAR Faithful Agree on One Major Change Despite 2025 Overhaul

Despite NASCAR’s attempts to allow teams to have more practice time ahead of the 2025 events and please fans by giving them what they have been demanding for a long time now, the new weekend format received criticism online.

Thank you to NASCAR for listening to the fans and changing the practice/qualifying format. Long overdue and something that has been asked for over the last 2-3 years. Now, it’s time for NASCAR to do the same with the playoff format, and I trust them to make the right decision. — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) December 12, 2024

The fraternity reacted to the governing body’s increase of 20-minute practice sessions to 25 minutes as a mere eyewash ahead of the upcoming season, with reactions from the community pouring in with one singular sentiment amongst all of them.

“It should be a hour of practice minimum. This does nothing besides let the teams get on the track and make sure nothing is leaking or rubbing that’s it. They didnt listen to the fans, they half assed listened again!” exclaimed one fan, highlighting how the fraternity is in unison on NASCAR’s half-baked efforts.

Lol it’s literally next to nothing. — fidget (@fidgetsfive) December 12, 2024

“If only they could give us something like 2 1-hour practice sessions,” wrote another follower. “They didn’t listen to anyone. Should be an hour practice at every race,” chimed in yet another.

“Big deal. 5 extra minutes. Stupid,” mocked one fan as the community’s reaction was captured by USA TODAY Sports writer Austin Konenski’s X (formerly Twitter) post.

What changes has NASCAR made?

The weekend format changes include a 5-minute increase in practice time for teams and drivers to set up their cars ahead of Sunday’s race, with no practice ahead of superspeedway-style tracks, just as has been the case this year. Only the upcoming 2025 Daytona 500 will see a 50-minute pre-qualifying session.

Along with tweaked practice session duration, the qualifying format has also been changed to a single round for cars to go out on track and set the starting lineup for Sunday’s event. This excludes superspeedway-style venues, which will still see one-lap qualifying with a final session to determine the top 10.

NEWS: NASCAR announces new practice and qualifying formats for race weekends, expanding practice time at most track types. See below for further details by series:#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LsYmlzr9mi — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) December 12, 2024

Starting positions will now solely depend on where drivers qualify instead of row-by-row designations according to the qualifying groups on venues other than superspeedways. Procedures for road course events will see two 20-minute qualifying sessions for two groups of cars on the track.

“I think it’s going to be welcomed by the industry,” said Cup Series director Brad Moran of the changes that will be implemented come the 2025 season of racing throughout the nationwide series, which reportedly have come after feedback received from the industry over the past few years.

While the same did not resonate with the fans right off the bat, it remains to be seen if it brings a tangible change to the quality of on-track racing.