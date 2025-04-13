Kyle Busch Thinking About Leaving Richard Childress? RCR Driver Drops Update

Although Kyle Busch has not won a race yet in 2025, he has secured four top-10 finishes in the first eight races of the season. This is a big improvement from his performance last year. The confidence from the same is what has led him to focus on bettering himself further in the #8 Richard Childress Racing entry and not away from it with a different team.

The two-time Cup Series champion spoke to the press at Bristol Motor Speedway and silenced the never-ending rumors of him looking to break his partnership with his current team. He said, “I wouldn’t say there are any glaring reasons to think about what my future’s going to be right now.”

The last time Busch was in Victory Lane was at the World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023. He went through 2024 without a single win. He expressed on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio recently that one of the reasons for his struggle is the lack of practice time. Limited adjustments can be made to the Next Gen car before a race, and this is something that is hurting him.

However, he and the #8 team are continually working through things. The elevated results in 2025 point to the same. The hope from various quarters, including his teammate Austin Dillon, is that he stays with Richard Childress Racing till the end of his full-time career. That is possible only if all the efforts are translated into points on the board.

Austin Dillon hopes Busch will retire with Richard Childress Racing

Dillon spoke to veteran reporter Bob Pockrass about Busch’s chances of leaving the team earlier this year. The #3 driver viewed Busch as a happier person with them and that they are giving it all to put him in a position where he can win races. At the end of it all was a simple hope.

He said, “For us at RCR, we just have to put maximum effort in every week to deliver the best product, and that’s the best we can do. Try and give maximum effort every weekend, put him in the best position we can, and we’ll see where all the chips fall at the end. I think he’s enjoyed his time at RCR and wants to be at this organization to the end, I hope.”

Busch is not the young and quick driver that he used to be. Age catches up with most, and it has with him as well, to a certain degree. This brings forward the question of how much his results could improve if he had a better car at his disposal. The pursuit for performance continues at Bristol Motor Speedway this Sunday.