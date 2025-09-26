“Things Are Looking Good”: Daniel Suarez Teases Positive Update Around 2026 NASCAR Plans

Daniel Suarez has six races remaining with Trackhouse Racing, and then he’ll become a free agent. Where he winds up after that is anyone’s guess. But the Mexican native is very optimistic that he’ll have a new ride in NASCAR for the 2026 season.

“Things are looking good, that’s all I can say,” Suarez told 11Alive (WXIA TV in Atlanta, Georgia). “Hopefully, we can announce what we’re going to do next month, I think. It should be public.”

With each passing race in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, Suarez draws one race closer to the end of his time with Trackhouse. This has not been the kind of season he had hoped for: in 30 starts thus far, Suarez has zero wins, just two top-fives, and only six top-10 finishes. This has been the second-worst season of his NASCAR Cup career.

There have been plenty of rumors about where he potentially may wind up. Among team names that have been speculated: Spire Motorsports, Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing), Rick Ware Racing, Kaulig Racing, and the Haas Factory Team, to name a few. It remains to be seen whether he even remains in the top level of the sport, or has to take a step back, maybe into the junior Xfinity Series.

Could Suarez Even Drop Down In Class or Even Return to Mexico to Race?

There’s also been talk about Suarez dropping down to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (which will become the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026). There have also been reports about Suarez potentially returning to his home country and racing in the NASCAR Mexico Series. But for now, his primary focus is to finish strong and as high as possible in the 2025 Cup standings.

“I’m happy where I am, that’s all I can say,” Suarez said. “I’m very, very blessed. I have so many great people in my corner, so many great sponsors as well.”

However, there are still some I’s to dot and some T’s that need to be crossed before he can reveal what 2026 holds in store for him. “If it was a done deal, you guys would know already,” he joked with a reporter. “But things are looking good.” Fingers crossed, NASCAR retains its only full-time Hispanic driver on the field, preferably in Cup.