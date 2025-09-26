mobile app bar

“Things Are Looking Good”: Daniel Suarez Teases Positive Update Around 2026 NASCAR Plans

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Jun 21, 2025; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Daniel Suarez has six races remaining with Trackhouse Racing, and then he’ll become a free agent. Where he winds up after that is anyone’s guess. But the Mexican native is very optimistic that he’ll have a new ride in NASCAR for the 2026 season.

“Things are looking good, that’s all I can say,” Suarez told 11Alive (WXIA TV in Atlanta, Georgia). “Hopefully, we can announce what we’re going to do next month, I think. It should be public.”

With each passing race in the NASCAR Cup playoffs, Suarez draws one race closer to the end of his time with Trackhouse. This has not been the kind of season he had hoped for: in 30 starts thus far, Suarez has zero wins, just two top-fives, and only six top-10 finishes. This has been the second-worst season of his NASCAR Cup career.

There have been plenty of rumors about where he potentially may wind up. Among team names that have been speculated: Spire Motorsports, Hyak Motorsports (formerly JTG Daugherty Racing), Rick Ware Racing, Kaulig Racing, and the Haas Factory Team, to name a few. It remains to be seen whether he even remains in the top level of the sport, or has to take a step back, maybe into the junior Xfinity Series.

Could Suarez Even Drop Down In Class or Even Return to Mexico to Race?

There’s also been talk about Suarez dropping down to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (which will become the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series in 2026). There have also been reports about Suarez potentially returning to his home country and racing in the NASCAR Mexico Series. But for now, his primary focus is to finish strong and as high as possible in the 2025 Cup standings.

“I’m happy where I am, that’s all I can say,” Suarez said. “I’m very, very blessed. I have so many great people in my corner, so many great sponsors as well.”

However, there are still some I’s to dot and some T’s that need to be crossed before he can reveal what 2026 holds in store for him. “If it was a done deal, you guys would know already,” he joked with a reporter. “But things are looking good.” Fingers crossed, NASCAR retains its only full-time Hispanic driver on the field, preferably in Cup.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these