“This Is the NASCAR We Need”: Fans Moved by Bubba Wallace’s Emotional Tribute to Fatherhood

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having clawed his way from P12 to finish P6 at Nashville Superspeedway, after enduring three consecutive weeks of frustration with finishes outside the top 30 at Texas, Kansas, and Charlotte, Bubba Wallace found himself back in the groove. The result marked his fifth top-10 of the season and held personal meaning, dedicated to his son Becks Hayden, born last September.

Those close to Wallace, including teammate Tyler Reddick, have noted the calming influence of fatherhood on the Alabama native. But it was after the Darlington and Nashville races — when Wallace’s raw emotions surfaced as he reflected on his son — that fans saw the depth of that bond. Speaking to CBS Mornings following his P21 finish at Darlington, Wallace candidly shared,

“Nothing else matters anymore, besides being a great father, being a great husband, being a great family man. Prior to that, it was always racing first, and I’ve missed out on a lot of good memories and opportunities by putting that first and causing a lot of stress from within or the people surrounding me… It took having a kid to realize there’s so much more to life.”

Wallace echoed a similar sentiment after the Nashville race this weekend, on NASCAR on Prime, saying, “It’s incredible because I wish everybody could experience it, but having a kid changes your life. It’s super cool. That’s the biggest support system. He’s eight months, he doesn’t know what’s going on, but he’s excited to see me every time [got emotional].”

Fans, touched by Wallace’s honesty and devotion to his family, flooded social media with praise. One remarked, “THIS is the @BubbaWallace the fans fell in love with after his run at Daytona in the 43. This Bubba will gain fans and this is the Bubba I’d defend against anyone booing in the stands.”

Another added, “This is the NASCAR that we need with the true emotions and reactions from the drivers as they get out the cars. Great having the post race interviews/show back. Welcome back NASCAR”

Some even commended his unfiltered openness: “If you’re hating on this I’m assuming it’s misplaced anger from having a telephone pole as a family tree. Awesome guy. Awesome moment.”

Another enthusiast chimed in, “Just awesome. Fatherhood. Awesome. Good dude. Gets a bad wrap, but I’m thinking this season he’s finally making that face turn, and more and more fans are going to be drawn to him.”

Currently, Wallace sits 10th in the driver standings with 343 points. However, with five DNFs in 14 starts, he’ll need to steer clear of further setbacks to secure a playoff berth, whether on points or through a win.