Joey Logano on the Same Page As Chase Elliott Regarding NASCAR’s Million-Dollar In-Season Tournament

The in-season tournament may not have set the grandstands buzzing quite the way NASCAR hoped with the seeding races, but with a $1 million prize on the line, every team has skin in the game. While Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott had already voiced their support for the concept and the intrigue it brings to the midseason grind, Joey Logano has now thrown his hat in the ring as well.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Pocono race, where he’ll roll off from the 12th starting spot, the Team Penske driver weighed in on the format’s timing and appeal. Logano said, “Yeah, I love it. I think it’s great. I think it’s placed perfectly where it is in the season. This is kind of that moment where the newness has worn off, right? Like we’re into the rhythm. We’re racing every week.”

With the regular season still approaching its boiling point slowly and steadily with playoff spots hanging in the balance, Logano believes the added competition hits the mark. “It’s not like really the main story quite yet. So this really spices up the mid part of the season. We have a long season, so just kind of changing it up and adding something to it is great, and the in-season tournament, it’s cool,” he added.

He acknowledged NASCAR hasn’t ventured into this kind of format before, but with a million-dollar carrot dangling at the finish line, there’s every reason to take it seriously.

Blaney, his Penske teammate, had already echoed a similar outlook. For him, it’s a fresh challenge that keeps drivers sharp through the summer slog. He admitted the tournament hasn’t dominated his weekly thinking, but he knows it lingers in the back of everyone’s mind. With five races making up the stretch, Blaney expects drivers will start keeping closer tabs on their direct rivals, especially given the hefty payday that awaits.

Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports is also on board. Speaking to NewsNation, Elliott said he welcomes the novelty. He said, “The season is so long, and anyway, you can spice up the year and have something else going on within our season is ultimately good not only for the fans but also for us.

“I think it’s exciting for us to have something else going on in any given weekend. It’s the first time we’ve done it, and I’m curious to see how it plays out. I think it’s a good addition, and I’m glad to see us try new things.”

The in-season tournament started off with seeding races at Michigan and Mexico City and now will roll into Pocono. From there, the knockout format will begin. Race winners move forward, with the first tournament event taking place in Atlanta. The field will then be trimmed to 16 for the second round in Chicago, eight for the quarterfinals at Sonoma, four for the semifinal in Dover, and finally, just two drivers will go head-to-head in the final at Indianapolis.