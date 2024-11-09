“This IS What I Will Miss”: Iconic Kevin Harvick-Rodney Childers Memory Leaves NASCAR Fans Nostalgic

Apr 29, 2023; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kevin Harvick (right) talks with his crew chief Rodney Childers (left) on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

As Stewart-Haas Racing bids farewell to NASCAR, an era draws to a close. The team, steeped in legend with icons like Tony Stewart, Kevin Harvick, and Rodney Childers, leaves fans nostalgic for the vibrant personalities and lively banter once shared on their social feeds.

In a recent nod to cherished memories, the team asked fans to share what they’d miss most about SHR. Claire B Lang, a renowned NASCAR journalist, responded with a photo of Childers and Harvick, arms around each other like brothers, capturing the essence of camaraderie that defined the team. Her caption noted:

“Answer to @StewartHaasRcng post: This is what I will miss. I shot this photo because in midst of tension and crazy work load in garage the respect & love between a driver like @KevinHarvick & crew chief @RodneyChilders4 was beyond words.”

The NASCAR community rallied behind Claire B Lang’s touching post, with fans echoing the sentiment of loss and nostalgia. One fan reminisced, “This IS what I will miss, and that ended last yr, but oh those Super Memories.”

Another person shared, “Yes indeed, I love and miss this! My two favorite people that ever step foot in the garage.” A devoted Childers and Harvick supporter expressed, “I love this.”

Recently, poignant farewells have flooded in from various Stewart-Haas Racing members, including their social media and content manager, Hannah Genlesk, and Childers himself. Their posts depict a now-empty building and headquarters, as the team closes its doors for the last time.

SHR crew chief shares a heartfelt post ahead of his last day

Ahead of his last day at Stewart-Haas Racing and his upcoming role at Spire Motorsports, the former crew chief of the #4 car shared a touching farewell on his X account. Alongside a picture of the desk where he strategized and planned for over a decade, he wrote:

“11 years and over 4000 days of working at SHR. The office has been cleaned out and tomorrow will be my last day in the building. Still hard to even fathom. So many great memories. But I’m excited for what’s next and blessed to be able to go be with another family of racers.”

NASCAR enthusiasts will sorely miss the lively exchanges and playful pranks between Harvick and Stewart.