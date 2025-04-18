“This Isn’t About Me”: How Tony Stewart’s First NHRA Triumph Gave Him a New Perspective on Family Life

Apr 13, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NHRA top fuel driver Tony Stewart celebrates after winning the Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win is the first of Stewarts professional drag racing career. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

53-year-old Tony Stewart proved to the world that he still has it in him last Sunday. The three-time Cup Series champion won the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at Las Vegas to secure his maiden Top Fuel victory. The incredible achievement has been the talk of the town ever since and interestingly, it has a deeper meaning to it.

Advertisement

Stewart was asked in a recent interview with SpeedFreaks if the win was the most emotional experience for him in motorsports. The driver explained that it was in some ways.

One of his sponsors, who also happened to be a close friend, had lost his wife in the week leading to the race. And right before the race, a friend had texted him informing him about his father’s death.

He’d forced himself to focus on the job at hand amidst this rush of sentiments and got the victory in the bag. After climbing out of the car, he was focused on the celebrations with his team and thinking about what the achievement meant for the sport. It was during the second stage appearance that he saw something that changed his perspective.

He narrated, “Leah comes up with Dom. You’re now thinking about, ‘Oh my gosh! My family. This isn’t about me. It’s not just about the team.’ It’s my first experience outside of Leah and I, of us having a family. She brings Dom up there and is losing it. Then going to do the photos with the team, the car, and dad, and my wife and Dom are there.”

“Just the whole family atmosphere of it. It kept changing perspectives.” He concluded his answer by mentioning that the victory was very special to him for very different reasons.

Stewart married Pruett in 2021. Dominic was born last year in November. Admittedly, being a father has been a very transforming journey for him.

The most emotional moments of Stewart’s career

His winning run at Vegas was 3.870 seconds at 317.42 mph. He held off Anton Brown, Justin Ashley, and Jasmine Salinas in the final. So, is it the most emotional experience he has had on a race track? He has other moments in mind that are very hard to beat.

Winning the 2011 Cup Series championship and the night he secured the USAC Triple Crown are two of those moments. The 2011 Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami, in particular, is simply a story for the ages. He won the final race of the season ahead of Carl Edwards. However, both drivers were tied on points at the end of the night.

This resulted in a tie-breaker. Stewart was given the honor of being the champion solely based on the higher number of wins that he’d secured that year. With all the uncertainty, it is worthy of being called the peak moment of the icon’s career.