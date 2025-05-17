Ryan Blaney Has One Advice for Kyle Larson After Yet Another Crash Ahead of the Indy 500

Nov 5, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson (right) with Ryan Blaney (center) and Christopher Bell during the Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Larson continues to gain ground in the Cup Series, having secured three victories in his first 12 starts. Yet, his double-duty pursuit still appears to be in its early stages, even after logging significant seat time in the IndyCar last season and beginning his preparation this year as early as April.

Advertisement

Despite the extended practice, Larson encountered a second setback leading up to the Indy 500, following an earlier crash during April’s open test. And his peer, Ryan Blaney, has some advice for him.

In Friday’s final practice, Larson lost control of his Arrow McLaren entry and made contact with the wall ahead of the qualifying weekend.

The incident caused only minor damage, and his crew managed to repair both the front and rear of the car within an hour, enabling him to return to the track with about 30 minutes remaining in the six-hour session.

Still, the timing and frequency of the incidents have brought new scrutiny to his attempt at completing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Reflecting on the incident, Larson said the spin caught him a bit off guard, but he maintained confidence. “I tend to get over things pretty quickly. I know I spun, but my balance felt pretty close to being good,” he remarked.

Addressing Larson’s mindset, Ryan Blaney weighed in, acknowledging that every driver approaches adversity differently. “Yeah, everyone goes about it differently. I think it’s really important to have a short memory in this deal. Because you’re going to have rough days.”

“You’re going to have times where you make mistakes and a wreck and things like that. It’s how do you just learn from it and then move on, right?” Blaney said.

The #12 Team Penske driver cautioned, however, that moving on too quickly can be just as problematic. He emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes, explaining that he reviews what went wrong, evaluates what could have been done differently, and then refocuses on the next opportunity.

For Larson, that next opportunity comes May 25, when he makes his second run at the double. He’s in the second year of his two-year agreement with McLaren.

Last season, he finished 18th in a rain-delayed Indy 500 but never turned a lap at Charlotte, as the Coca-Cola 600 was cut short by weather.

Tony Stewart gives his take on Larson’s double-duty attempt

Tony Stewart, the only driver to have successfully completed all 1,100 miles of The Double—finishing sixth in the Indy 500 and third in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2001 — knows the challenge inside out.

Having run both events twice, in 1999 and 2001, Stewart engraved his name into motorsports history as the sole competitor to go the distance in both races on the same day.

According to Stewart, if the weather holds steady, Kyle Larson stands a real chance of joining that exclusive club. He noted that advancements in car reliability have shifted the landscape, noting that back when Robby Gordon, John Andretti, and Kurt Busch did it, both IndyCars and stock cars were more prone to failure.

With today’s equipment, Stewart believes Larson should have no trouble covering the full distance.

Stewart expressed confidence in Larson’s ability to eclipse his own record but warned that Indianapolis leaves no margin for error.

After Larson’s two crashes during Indy prep, Stewart stressed that even the smallest misstep at the Brickyard could unravel the day. The 1997 Indy Racing League champion said that for Larson, it will be about putting together 500 flawless miles.

He made it clear that the Indy 500 would be Larson’s biggest test, remarking that the HMS driver could likely run the Coca-Cola 600 “blindfolded and with one hand tied behind his back.” Stewart concluded that Larson still needs to find his footing at Indy if he plans to go the distance.