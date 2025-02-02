“Thoughts and Prayers for You and Your Family”: Ryan Truex’s Heartfelt Message About Father Resonates With Fans

Last month, Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Truex mourned the loss of their father, Martin Truex Sr. The Truex family and the two brothers announced their father’s passing in a joint statement with their sister, Marsha McVey. After taking his own time, Ryan recently reached out on social media to acknowledge the support he received during this difficult period.

Advertisement

He shared on his X handle: “Been a really tough few weeks losing our Dad unexpectedly. Just wanted to say thank you to all of the family, friends, NASCAR Community and fans for all of the kind words and condolences. It’s been amazing to hear all the stories about him and all the people he made a lasting impression with along the way. He was truly one of a kind, we all miss him already.”

As a result, fans expressed their condolences and support following the passing of Truex Sr., offering words of comfort to his children. One supporter wrote, “May his memory be a blessing!” while another shared, “Thoughts and prayers for you and your family Ryan .” A moved fan commented, “So sorry for your loss Ryan. Go make him proud.”

Been thinking of you and I'm sorry for your loss. Wish I could do more than just that. — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) February 1, 2025

Responding to Ryan‘s post, another fan remarked, “Again, so sorry on the loss of your Dad. He will always be with you all in your hearts. He will be looking down on the both of you at the Daytona 500. Good luck getting those trophies.”

Looking ahead to the races at Daytona this month, both Truex brothers are set to compete, with Truex Jr. returning from retirement to join Tricon Garage for the Daytona 500, and Ryan getting ready for the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race. Reflecting on their upcoming endeavors, Ryan expressed hope: “Hoping we can get him a few trophies in Daytona!”

Truex Sr. had an amazing legacy in racing, making 135 starts in the Busch North circuit, now known as ARCA Menards Series East. He celebrated victory in 1994 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during a preliminary event to the NASCAR Cup Series’ second-ever race weekend at the venue.

A respected figure in modified racing in New Jersey and the northeast, Truex Sr. eventually scaled back his racing endeavors in the late 1990s to focus on nurturing the burgeoning career of his eldest son, Martin Truex Jr. Last November, Truex Sr. joined his sons for a family photo on the starting grid at Phoenix Raceway, where Truex Jr. competed in his final race as a full-time driver.

As time passed on, Truex Jr. has also retired from full-time racing. Despite not being seen at the track full-time Truex Jr. and Ryan coupled with their father have certainly given the Truex family name something to be proud of.