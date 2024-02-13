Bubba Wallace Net Worth: Details About Salary, Endorsements of the NASCAR Driver

Merely racing prowess is not what makes Bubba Wallace one of the most well-known drivers in the arena of NASCAR. Being the only black driver in the current Cup Series lineup, the 23XI racer is also the second African-American driver to have won a Cup Series race after the legendary Wendell Scott. Moreover, this man has always been vocal about issues in the predominantly white-dominated sport of NASCAR. He has also been a leading voice behind the organization banning the Confederate flags and also an ambassador of the BLM movement in the sport. On that note, fame often means money. Just how rich is this 30-year-old athlete?

According to reports, Wallace has a net worth of about $4 million, including the prize money that he receives from NASCAR and the sponsorships that he gets from bigshot companies. His status as the sole African-American driver in the Cup Series garners additional sponsorships and media attention. On top of that, his team pays him a salary of a whopping $2.2 million.

Furthermore, sponsorships also account for a big chunk of Wallace’s income. Leidos, an industry leader in the domain of engineering, information technology, and science, has been Wallace’s primary sponsor since the race at COTA in 2022. His previous primary sponsor was DoorDash and even before that, he has been sponsored by companies like Cash App, McDonald’s, Alsco, 3M, Coca-Cola, and Columbia Sportswear.

Bubba Wallace ties up with an old sponsor

In 2018-2020, the #23 driver was driving for Richard Petty. It was then that the United States Air Force first sponsored him for eight races. However, again in 2024, the Air Force has decided to partner with the number 23 team as its primary sponsor.

“My previous experience with the folks from the Air Force was awesome, and I had the chance to meet a lot of great Airmen who do some amazing things each and every day,” Wallace admitted. “I’m looking forward to welcoming them to 23XI and showing them what we’re all about as we work together to try and accomplish the impossible.”

This could mean new paint schemes and revamped firesuits are coming. Nevertheless, the Toyota team hasn’t revealed how many races the Air Force will be serving Wallace’s ride as a primary sponsor, and has just kept it at “several races”. The US Air Force has been a constant partner in the world of NASCAR in at least one Cup race each season since 2020 and last year, they also teamed up with Legacy Motor Club’s No. 43 team for five races.