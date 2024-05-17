Erik Jones’ Wife Holly Announces Parenthood as NASCAR Couple Welcomes First Child

NASCAR Cup Series regular Erik Jones and his wife Holly Shelton recently announced the couple’s first child after tying the knot in 2023. Jones and Shelton have been romantically linked together since 2018, with both individuals deciding to get engaged two years back in 2022 and make things official.

Shelton took to various social media platforms such as X (Formerly Twitter) and Instagram to reveal the big news. However, the gender of the future child is still unknown to the fans, as the Jones only divulged when they expect him/her to be with them.

The announcement also featured the couple’s dog who was seen wearing an adorable ‘Big Brother’ branded scarf around his neck, signifying an addition to the family.

The Legacy Motor Club driver sustained injuries during the 2024 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in a multi-car pileup earlier this season. As a result, the Michigan native missed two Cup Series events after sustaining compression fractures during the incident.

In light of how the #43 Toyota Camry XSE driver’s past few weeks in NASCAR have been going, a personal announcement and one as positive as this would certainly uplift the 27-year-old’s spirits.

The Michigan native heads into this weekend coming off a P19 finish at Darlington Raceway from last Sunday. NASCAR’s visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway allows drivers to challenge for a shot at winning $1 million in prize money and it remains to be seen how well Erik Jones performs during the same.

Erik Jones’ mother on her son’s recent crash at Talladega Superspeedway

The Legacy Motor Club driver’s mother recently spoke about the crash that ultimately resulted in Jones suffering from a compression fracture an missing two NASCAR events this year.

In what was termed as an impact with the outside wall eerily similar to other crashes which have taken away greats of the sport in the past, Carol Jones recently appeared in an interview with FOX Sports alongside her son and detailed her point of view as a close relative of a driver at risk.

Carol spoke about how she first learned about her son’s potential injury as the wreck took place at Talladega Superspeedway and said, “I don’t generally watch Daytona or Talladega. It’s kind of an accident waiting to happen. I had his radio on on my phone and I was listening to his in-car audio and when he came on the radio and said he needed help, that was what scared me.”

Erik Jones’ mother touched on the pitfalls of motorsports being universally regarded as a dangerous sport, with the pitfalls of superspeedway racing in NASCAR evident by Carol’s thoughts on the same.