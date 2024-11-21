“To Support Our Communities”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Embarks on Yet Another Noble Cause With Latest Auction

Drivers focus on getting more wins, leading more laps, and acquiring more top results on the race track when every year begins. Dale Earnhardt Jr., however, is on another journey now that he has long retired from hard-core motorsports action. The popular icon competes against himself in raising more and more funds for the philanthropic efforts of the Dale Jr. Foundation.

Advertisement

In 2023, the organization raised $1.3 million to help the nearly 70 charities that are associated with it. Among its portfolio were the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Pinky Swear Foundation.

In 2024, it has been leading with initiatives like the Driven to Give Glove Auction and the annual fundraising raffle. The latest move to beat the numbers from last was revealed by Dale Jr. recently.

He put out a video on social media informing fans that he was auctioning off some cool things from his storage and that the proceeds would go to the foundation.

He said, “Since we are running the Bud No. 8 car at Florence this weekend, we are going to have some fun with that, thought I would offer up some cool items on the Dale Jr. Foundation website for auction.”

The items that have been put up are all themed after the infamous No. 8 Budweiser car that Dale Jr. once piloted. He received the rights to the number just this year after a long drawn-out battle with his stepmother Teresa Earnhardt.

He added, “It will raise some great money for the foundation and we are always trying to do what we can to continue to support our communities.”

Auctioning off some pretty cool items from my storage to benefit @tdjf. Check it out and place some bids: https://t.co/OmtAPLhNr1 pic.twitter.com/tvbEU9LAes — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) November 20, 2024

The former driver has personally signed every item on the list and assured fans that they all came out of his storage. He noted that the items had been in there for over twenty years and that it was time for someone else to have them. Fans can bid on the auction at this link. Should the auction be successful, $1.3 million should be an achievable figure by year-end.

Some of the items that fans can obtain are scale cars, hats, clocks, and skateboards. Owning them will be special when Dale Jr. takes his Budweiser No. 8 car out during the South Carolina 250 at Florence this weekend. The car was largely in action from 1999 to 2007. Its return is bound to hit fans and the driver with a heavy dose of nostalgia.