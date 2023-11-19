HomeSearch

Racing Legend Donny Schatz Inducted Into Hall of Fame. Who Is He? What Is the Tony Stewart Connection?

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 19, 2023

Donny Schatz waits by his car for World of Outlaws action during the first night of the Jim “JB” Boyd Classic on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Beaver Dam Raceway in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Outlaws2

Throughout the years, Tony Stewart has gained notoriety across various disciplines of racing. From the NASCAR Cup Series to Dirt and IndyCar, he has done it all. He also owns winning teams in the Cup, NHRA as well as the dirt racing series.

It is his dirt racing outfit that was recently in the news after one of Smoke’s best drivers, Donny Schatz, ended up being inducted into the North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame.

Not so long after the achievement was made public, Tony Stewart’s Racing team took to social media to congratulate Schatz. The tweet mentioned, “CONGRATULATIONS on your North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame induction tonight. It’s well deserved and We’re so proud of you! – TSR”

What does Donny Schatz race in and what has he achieved throughout his career?

Ask anyone in the grassroots American Motorsports scene who Donny Schatz is, and everyone will point to the iconic dirt racer in no time. Schatz has become a legendary dirt racing personality in himself. He races in the World of Outlaws series as a full-time driver competition for Tony Stewart Racing driving the #15 Ford.

Additionally, the North Dakota native has won 10 championships in the series. He also holds more than 300 wins in the World of Outlaws across his career. If that was not enough, he has won iconic events such as the Knoxville Nationals 11 times over and the King Royale for a total of six times.

Schatz has been a part of Stewart’s racing team since the 2008 season and has remained loyal ever since. His impressive accolades and numerous wins clearly establish him as a legend in the World of Outlaws.

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports.

