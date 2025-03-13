Reminiscing on Kyle Busch’s First NASCAR Win at Las Vegas From More Than 15 Years Ago

Though his last win at his home track in Las Vegas dates back to 2009, Kyle Busch’s potential return to victory lane is highly anticipated by fans. With an average finish of 11.3 over 27 starts, which includes 12 top-five finishes and 15 top-tens, a replication of his last Las Vegas winning performance, this coming weekend could not only ignite the loudest “Rowdy” cheers but also conclude his 61-race winless streak. Yet, how did he secure the win 15 years ago, and what transpired during that race? Was it his strong mindset back then that secured him the win or his racing strategy?

Despite a mechanical setback during qualifying that relegated him to the rear of the grid [P39], Busch, as the pole sitter that Sunday, navigated through the 43-car field. He took the lead in the final 17 laps, sealing his first NASCAR victory at Las Vegas Raceway, a frequent childhood destination for him and his brother, Kurt.

Instead of aggressively vying for the lead from the outset, Busch advanced past competitors one by one, positioning himself at the forefront with 57 laps remaining. A late caution due to debris, however, relegated him to P3 place following a restart with 22 laps left, trailing behind second-place Jeff Burton and leader Clint Bowyer.

Busch eventually overtook Jeff Burton one lap after the race resumed and, shortly thereafter, surpassed Clint Bowyer to seize the lead. Subsequently, with 15 laps to go, a collision involving Paul Menard triggered another pause in the race. Upon resumption with just seven laps remaining, Busch maintained his lead over both Burton and Bowyer to win the race.

After crossing the finish line and delivering on the promise he made to his fans — despite starting from the back, where he proclaimed, “Hey, you know what? We’re going to the back so get ready for a show, here it comes.” — Kyle celebrated his victory by seizing the checkered flag and planting a kiss on the pavement in front of the jubilant grandstands. Meanwhile, his brother Kurt concluded the race in the 23rd position.

Having commenced the current season on a strong note, with a near victory at the COTA race [but finishing top-5], and top-10 finishes in two of the first four races, it remains to be seen whether Busch can sustain this momentum and win the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas, 15 years after his last triumph on the track.