Tony Stewart Declares the Only Way Kyle Larson Can Ace Charlotte-Indy Double Duty

When it comes to competing in ‘The Double’ (or as some folks like to call it, ‘Double Duty’) – driving in IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day – Tony Stewart knows what he’s talking about.

Having taken part in The Double twice (1999 and 2001), Stewart is the only driver in the doubleheader’s history to finish and complete all 1,100 total miles between the 500 and 600 in the same day (in 2001).

So when it comes to Kyle Larson’s second consecutive bid at The Double later this month, Stewart has advice to offer.

In his first attempt last year, Larson wasn’t able to run both ends. The 500 was delayed several hours by rain, and although Larson ultimately finished 18th and earned Rookie of the Year honors, he was unable to get to Charlotte in time to participate in the 600.

If the weather is not an issue this year, Stewart believes Larson can complete both races.

“The feat of all 1,100 miles, Kyle should be able to do that, no problem,” Stewart said on this week’s edition of the Rubbin’ Is Racing podcast.

“That’s not as hard as it used to be back in the day when Robby Gordon did it and John Andretti did it, Kurt Busch has done it once. The reliability of the Indy cars wasn’t as good (back then), the reliability of the stock cars wasn’t as good (also back then). So the 1,100 miles, he should be able to do.

“What Kyle has to be shooting for is to break finishing sixth or better in the 500 and third or better in the 600, which is doable, it’s very doable. He can accomplish that.

“He’s the type of talent that if he doesn’t make any mistakes at Indy. I mean, you think about last year, he was in a good position to have a solid finish, and it was all (penalized for) speeding on getting on pit road.

“He cannot make mistakes; he had a mistake here already in practice (Larson hit the wall during last week’s open test at IMS). Just a small bobble, it doesn’t take much to ruin your day at Indy, so it’s about putting 500 solid miles there.

“You get him to Charlotte, that’s like he can do that blindfolded and one hand tied behind his back, he has a shot to win that, no doubt. Indy’s the variable of the equation, it’s going to be the tougher of the two.”

Things Have Changed Dramatically Since Stewart’s Last Double in 2001

The last time Stewart ran The Double was nearly a quarter-century ago – 24 years, to be exact. IndyCar has changed, NASCAR has changed, technology has changed – pretty much everything about racing in both events has changed significantly, except maybe for the fact that both styles of race cars still have four wheels.

“The last time I ran The Double was in 2001, and I can promise you the competition is way tighter now in IndyCar than it was then,” Stewart said. “So that’s why, if he even matches it or comes close to what we did finish-wise, I feel like he’s outperformed what we did.

“Indy is about not making mistakes. If you don’t make mistakes and you get yourself to that last stint or two of the race where you’re trying to get yourself in position to race for that win, then you’re in a good spot.

“But any one mistake – if it’s a pit deal, if (a pit crew member) screws up and leaves a wheel loose and you have to come back in, if you stall the motor on the pit stop trying to leave the pits – those are the things that can take you out of that opportunity.

“So for Kyle, it’s about not making mistakes at the 500, staying focused, and remembering. … He has to be mindful of where he’s at in traffic, how many cars are in front of him, where are they at, you would prefer to get the left side of the front wing in clean air if at all possible versus the right side, but the right side’s better than nothing.

Stewart also emphasized the fact that clean air and a sense of where to position his car in traffic are two of the biggest nuances one can possess while racing at the famed quad oval in modern times.

“So, always making sure that the car is drivable in traffic. … It’s literally understanding all these little nuances at Indianapolis that these other guys that he’s racing with know it like the back of their hand.

“But I mean realistically he’s in a car and he’s with a team that’s capable of winning the Indy 500, and he’s damn sure with a team in Charlotte that can win the Coke 600 at the same time.”