“Practicing the Victory Dance?”: NASCAR Fans Insinuate Kyle Busch’s Triumph as Hilarious Post Breaks Social Media

Kyle Busch, ever serious about bagging his elusive Daytona 500 win, appears unburdened by the weight of expectations, as evidenced by his recent antics on social media. The NASCAR ‘rowdy’ is getting ready for his 20th appearance at the Daytona 500, approaching the event with a lighthearted spirit.

Advertisement

Busch recently shared a lively dance video on his social media, where he was seen shaking to 50 Cent’s 2005 hit Disco Inferno. He captioned the post: “Week away from the 500. I know #RowdyNation is ready to dance in Daytona!!! Let’s do it!”

The post sparked a lot of support from several NASCAR fans. One fan inquired, “Practicing the Victory Dance?” while another offered prayers for his long-awaited victory, commenting, “Please let this one be the one! “ An enthusiastic supporter declared, “I’ll be there goat,” and another expressed, “Damn right we are king, gonna finally get that trophy that has eluded you for 20 years, we’re ready.”

Week away from the 500. I know #RowdyNation is ready to dance in Daytona!!! Let’s do it!👑💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Hz2Z1Uai1P — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) February 9, 2025

One fan drew a comparison between Busch’s NASCAR odyssey and that of Dale Earnhardt, asserting, “This is the year. Just like Dale.” If Busch can mount a comeback this season after a winless year, his journey would mirror the legendary Dale Earnhardt’s to his first Daytona 500 victory.

Following his 1996 Atlanta win, Earnhardt endured a lengthy winless streak that stretched across 59 races. His return to victory lane came with the 1998 Daytona 500, which he won for the first time.

Busch’s outlook on the Daytona 500 race

Just a few days before the 2025 Daytona 500 main event, Busch conveyed his deep-seated desire to secure the elusive title during a pre-race interview. He stated that winning the Daytona 500 would be one of the best of his career achievements, noting that he has pretty much-done everything else there is to do in NASCAR, and the Daytona 500 is the only thing left.

Busch came closest to winning Daytona 500 glory 2019, but finished a mere one position shy of victory lane, clinching second place behind his teammate Denny Hamlin, with Erik Jones completing the top trio.

Moreover, his performance in the 2023 Daytona 500 was particularly memorable as he led laps 197-202 in a race that was initially slated to end at lap 200 but got extended to a record-breaking 212 laps following two overtime finishes. In the climactic final overtime, Busch, who was pursuing Joey Logano into Turn 1 with the lead within his grasp.

Yet, in the chaos of Turn 2, just as he was ready to make a decisive move, his car was clipped on the left-rear quarter panel, sending him into the outside SAFER barrier.