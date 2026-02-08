“I’ve Spent A Lot of Money”: Kyle Larson Does Not Want Youngest Son to Race Due to the Expenses Involved

Kyle Larson, a two-time NASCAR Cup champion, understands the struggles that go into building a racing career and the cost that comes with climbing that ladder. His rise required great sacrifice from his parents, who invested time and money to place him where he stands today. That’s why he cuts his kids slack, letting them chase their own passions. Still, within his household, racing already runs deep, as two of his three children have stepped onto that road.

Larson’s son Owen continues to work on his dirt-track racing skills while also swinging a bat in baseball and chasing flags in football. His younger daughter, Audrey, packs fiercer fire on ovals, yet she grips sticks in hockey, too. Both Owen and Audrey have already won races on dirt tracks, so they are good at racing on dirt.

That leaves the youngest, Cooper. Many expect him to follow his siblings to the racetrack, yet Larson does not seem very interested in it. During a Zoom media session, he addressed the topic, stating, “Well, racing is an expensive sport, and I’ve got two doing it currently.

“I’ve spent a lot of money here lately because we’re starting our own micro team for them. So, in a perfect world, I would love for Cooper not to race, but I know that’s probably impossible, so I don’t know.”

Owen and Audrey began racing around five and a half to six years old, which gives Cooper time before he faces that choice, as he is just three. Besides, Larson views Cooper as the wildest one among the three.

“So, we’ll see. I think he’ll be the most expensive, probably, because I’m sure he’ll be tearing up the most equipment. So, we’ll see if we can keep him out of it,” the Hendrick Motorsports driver added.

Although Larson supports his children when they compete, he avoids creating a rigid schedule that could weigh on them and instead leaves space for them to explore interests and find their own footing. Racing may remain part of their lives or fade into the background.

Larson accepts either outcome. He refuses to place his own ambitions onto them, even though the sport has defined him since childhood. That philosophy even guided his recent decision to enroll Owen in hockey, offering him a break from racing and a chance to experience something else.

Larson finds value in that separation. Hockey sits outside his own knowledge base, which allows him to watch without dissecting every detail. He views that distance as a benefit, giving him room to enjoy his children’s growth instead of constantly evaluating performance.

As Larson balances a Cup Series schedule with dirt racing, he credits his wife, Katelyn, for managing the early stages of their children’s racing involvement. She carried much of that responsibility. Larson noted that the role challenged her at first, yet time brought her confidence.

He believes she now thrives at the track during their children’s races, though the beginning tested patience, especially when Cooper was younger. Cooper still demands attention, but Larson sees progress. He can spend time with friends, which frees Katelyn to focus on Owen and Audrey.