Tony Stewart & Kelley Earnhardt Welcome Noah Gragson Back to NASCAR: “Go Get Em Kiddo!”

Noah Gragson effectively received his second chance to start fresh in the NASCAR Cup Series after Stewart Haas Racing announced his as their new driver. His first foray with Legacy Motor Club last season as a rookie ended prematurely due to a controversial incident. But now he will make a return to the top flight of American stock car racing with Tony Stewart‘s racing team.

Starting with the 2024 season, Gragson will be driving the #10 Ford Mustang for Stewart Haas Racing. Over the last couple of months, the former LMC driver was able to work on himself and this time around he seems to be locked in to prove himself as a solid driver in the Cup series.

Not long after his announcement by the team, several prominent people within the NASCAR community shared their welcome messages to Gragson through social media.

The NASCAR fraternity welcomes Noah Gragson back to the Cup Series

The 13-time Xfinity Series race winner received congratulatory messages from people like SHR team boss Tony Stewart, his former boss at JR Motorsport Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kevin Harvick’s former crew chief Rodney Childers, his new SHR teammate Josh Berry, and his former LMC crew chief Luke Lambert.

Witnessing him enter the Cup series once more with a solid team like Stewart Haas Racing could work positively for the young driver.

His fans would be hoping Gragson can regain his confidence on the racetrack with his new team and power through to solid finishes in the 2024 season, showcasing his undeniable talent and finally taste some success at NASCAR’s highest level.