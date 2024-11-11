Rick Hendrick Health Update: Why Was the NASCAR Owner Absent From the Championship Race at Phoenix? Fans React to News

Nov 7, 2021; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Rick Hendrick owner of Hendricks Motorsports seen in victory lane as NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The final race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season saw William Byron challenge for the ultimate prize in the sport at Phoenix Raceway alongside fellow Final 4 drivers Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Tyler Reddick. Despite the #24 driver being in contention for the title, Hendrick Motorsports team owner Rick Hendrick was missing from the venue this Sunday.

Notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the reasoning behind the same as the 75-year-old businessman turned team owner suffered from a sinus infection that relegated him to the confines of his house.

“Rick Hendrick is not here in Phoenix for the championship race today. He stayed home with a sinus infection,” wrote Pockrass.

Several other team owners such as 23XI Racing’s Michael Jordan and Team Penske’s Roger Penske were seen at the venue as their respective drivers battled it out on track.

The #22 Ford Mustang driven by Joey Logano for Roger Penske ultimately managed to clinch the title after defending his position from teammate Ryan Blaney, while also winning the race outright. Reddick was seen lacking pace during the event with no seeming chances for the #45 Toyota driver to challenge up front.

Fans react to Mr. Hendrick’s Phoenix absence

Followers of the sport quickly latched on to the news and flooded social media with all types of comments on why Hendrick was absent from the most important race of the season. With Byron making his second Final 4 appearance, especially after Martinsville’s controversial race, several fans opined on how his staying at home was due to Team Penske’s performance.

“He knows he is not going to win anyway. Penske is there, he has bought the championship,” wrote one fan, with a rather debatable take on the championship finale. “He knows the script, Penske winning,” wrote another on the same lines.

He knows the script, Penske winning — NotErikJones 🇺🇸 (@NotErikJones43) November 10, 2024

While some decided to call out the reason directly, others voiced their reasons rather discreetly, with one fan hinting towards a similar rationale. “He already knows the outcome.. ‘sinus infection’ lol,” mocked one fan while another did not mince any words and wrote up front, “Don’t think he expects to win this one.”

While the fraternity joked about why they thought Rick Hendrick was missing from the 2024 season finale, it remains to be seen how he reacts to the eventual outcome of the event, with Joey Logano and Team Penske winning the ultimate prize, in rather ironical fashion.