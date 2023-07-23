“I’m Glad We Figured It All Out”: Joey Logano Touched by Kevin Harvick’s $12,000 Donation, Makes Honest Claim on Rivalry

It’s been nearly 13 years since the fiery feud between Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick kicked off at Pocono. Since then, we have come a long way. With Harvick about to retire at the end of the season, one would wonder whether the pair’s animosity has died down over time.

Well, turns it out it has. Heading into the 2023 Pocono 400, Harvick made a really heartwarming gesture towards his formal rival by contributing a hefty donation to his foundation. Touched by the donation, Logano spoke with the media and made an honest claim about their rivalry, claiming that he may have taken it too far back in the day, involving Harvick’s wife in their confrontation.

Joey Logano touched by Kevin Harvick’s donation at Pocono



Ahead of the race at Pocono, Harvick donated $12,000 to the Joey Logano Foundation. Hilariously, the money for the donation was raised by selling T-shirts that mentioned Logano’s rather personal comment on Harvick’s family from their feud from back in 2010.

Logano stated, “Well, I’m glad we figured it all out. “So here’s the thing, you sometimes grow up in front of everybody. And yeah, Kevin wrecked me that day, and I was mad about it. I probably shouldn’t have brought his wife into the middle of it or made it that personal.”

“But the fact that they made a joke out of it and Kevin and I get along really well now, and to see his kids all involved, they just came over to our bus and gave us a donation to our foundation, the Joey Logano Foundation, and he gave the kids all the ‘I wear the fire suit in the family’ T-shirts and all.”

“So it’s become a fun joke between us now. I still regret saying it, but at least some good things came out of it. They raised a bunch of money for their foundation, and they paid it forward to us, so that’s pretty special. That’s cool.”



What happened between Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano in the 2010 Pocono race?



The 2010 season was Logano’s second year in his Cup Series foray. Still a young man, and rather soft spoke, the last thing one could have expected was for him to attempt to fight Kevin Harvick, let alone comment on his manhood.

But alas, that is what transpired. While out on the racetrack, Logano had been fighting for the lead against Harvick, until he wasn’t. Harvick taped him from the back and wrecked the Logano. After the race, Logano drove right up to Harvick’s car and stepped out to yell at him. Out of nowhere, Logano’s dad popped up and told him something, right as Logano walked up to Harvick to exchange a few words.

Later on, while speaking to the media, Logano stated, “It’s probably not his fault. It’s his wife who wears the firesuit in his family.” Thankfully, after all these years, the beef between the two drivers has turned into more of a humorous tale from the past.

After all, who wants to carry on a feud on their way out of the sport, right?