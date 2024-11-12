“Too Damn Complicated”: NASCAR Bashed By Fans After Nostalgic Jeff Gordon Post Highlights Glaring Miss in Modern Era

During the 1990s and early 2000s, NASCAR enjoyed a golden era, catapulting drivers like Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Sr. into stardom. This surge in popularity wasn’t solely due to the allure of these drivers; much of it hinged on the racing format of the era which was geared towards crafting NASCAR Superstars.

The format back then was straightforward, making it easier for drivers and fans to grasp the flow of the race and predict potential outcomes. The absence of stage breaks allowed drivers to dominate a race from start to finish, providing them the chance to rack up multiple wins across the season and make a place in people’s minds.

Moreover, variations in car speed and modifications played a big role, further enhancing the competitive edge of the racers. Recently, a fan sparked a wave of nostalgia by sharing a 26-year-old picture of the Rockingham raceway, capturing Gordon winning the championship with a race to spare in 1998. The fan’s caption celebrated Gordon’s dominant season, criticizing the modern playoff format as a “game 7 championship gimmick”:

“This is my view in 1998 watching Jeff Gordon lock up the championship at Rockingham with 1 race remaining. His 1998 pure dominance will be celebrated far more than any playoff-era game 7 championship gimmick. And deservedly so.”

Echoing the sentiment, NASCAR insider Toby Christie re-shared the post, highlighting the packed stands visible in the photo. He remarked, “AND look at the stands… when each race counted exactly the same for the overall championship, people had more of a reason to go to each race. Not to mention it didn’t take being an excel formula wizard to figure out the championship standings.”

Fans rallied around Christie’s observations, lamenting the complexity of the current NASCAR format. One fan expressed frustration, noting, “The stage points and playoff points have made the whole thing too damn complicated,” echoing a sentiment for simplicity.

Another fan reminisced about past days, stating, “I do miss each race being an ‘event’. When I was a kid in the 90s I liked that every race felt like the Super Bowl. Bristol night race was an event now it’s been swallowed by the playoffs and cutlines.”

A NASCAR aficionado put it succinctly: “Green flag – > Checkered flag. Fight for each spot Easy enough to understand at any age.” Yet, another fan, showing a bit of allegiance to the modern era, admitted, “I fell in love with the sport in 1997 under that format but you can’t convince me that works in 2024.”

All about ‘Stages’ in NASCAR races

The stage format in NASCAR, introduced in 2017, was designed to inject more excitement and unpredictability into races. The change aimed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, as the outcome could shift at each stage break. It also offered a practical benefit for TV broadcasters by creating natural intervals for commercial breaks.

Each race, except for the Coca-Cola 600, is divided into three stages. The first two stages account for a quarter of the race each, while the final stage makes up the remaining half.

Points are awarded not just for the final race win but also for each stage win. Drivers earn 10 points for winning the first two stages and, for winning the race, 40 points along with five playoff points.

The regular season champion is rewarded with 15 playoff points, and the top 10 drivers in the regular season standings also receive bonus playoff points.

While the scoring system can be complex and may cloud the standings for fans, it has boosted viewership and spurred teams to develop more nuanced strategies. It has led to more dynamic racing action, with varied pitting and tire strategies playing out on the track.