“Too Little Too Late”: Tyler Reddick Admits Guilt for Chris Buescher Incident, Apologizes After the Race

Brad Keselowski might have won the race but for his teammate, Chris Buescher, it was the second-straight week of heartbreak, only this time, Tyler Reddick was responsible. After the race, the RFK Racing driver walked up to Reddick and there was some shoving involved. However, the latter was quick to admit his mistake and apologize, and from his post-race comments, you could see clearly how disappointed Reddick was with himself for taking a fellow racer out of a winning position.

“Too aggressive. He’s still outside and I tried to check up but it was too little too late and I slid right into him, popped my tire, popped his tire, it sucks. If it…just would have took myself out of it, if I had a flat it’s a different story but yeah he was going to win that race had I not tried that so that’s the part that stinks. I realized it wasn’t going to work and there was just no grip left and I slid right into him and took us both out. I’m not happy about it,” he said.

Reddick has always been one of the cleanest racers in the NASCAR Cup Series and it was uncommon to see him pull off such a move. From Bueshcer’s perspective, it is perfectly understandable why he would be so frustrated. This was the second time that he was wiped out of contention for the win during the closing stages of the race. Chances like these are extremely hard to come by and the driver of the #17 car will have to try again next weekend.

The altercation between the two drivers immediately following the race was a chaotic moment as many feared that things could escalate into something a lot worse. Thankfully, that was not the case.

Tyler Reddick apologized to Chris Buescher after a heated altercation

Reddick knew exactly where he went wrong and probably would have apologized to his RFK Racing counterpart anyway. There was a good chance that Buscher would have come to blows had the 23XI Racing man not quickly diffused the situation by admitting his mistake. It didn’t do much to curb the #17 driver’s frustration but there’s nothing more the #45 driver could have done at that point.

“I’m sorry. I f****d up, I f****d up,” Reddick said after the RFK Racing man had a hold of his race suit. While he was content with the apology, Buescher urged his fellow racer to be better on track. “I need you to be better. We’ve raced each other just fine for so long,” he was caught by the cameras saying. Hopefully, this does not leave a sour taste in anyone’s mouth and things can go back to normal again for next weekend’s race.

One positive that Chris Buescher can take from this whole weekend is how well the RFK Fords ran for the entirety of the race. If they can keep this momentum up, maybe the #17 will see Victory Lane sooner rather than later.